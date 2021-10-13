Advertisement
Longueuil police searching for suspected bank robber
Published Wednesday, October 13, 2021 4:19PM EDT
A man in his mid-twenties is suspected of bank robbery in Brossard.
MONTREAL -- Longueuil police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a Toronto Dominion (TD) Bank in Brossard earlier this month.
According to police, the suspect is an Asian male of about 25 years old, with black hair and a slim build. In the bank's security footage, he is wearing a black hoodie with a GIVENCHY inscription and a black surgical mask.
Police say that on Oct. 4, around 5:50 p.m., the suspect gave the bank clerk a note demanding money and then fled the scene.
The bank is located at 8330 Taschereau Blvd.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect should contact the police by dialling 911.
