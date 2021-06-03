MONTREAL -- A 23-year-old man is facing criminal charges for the alleged luring of two 13-year-old boys over the Internet to commit sexual acts.

Xavier Denis was arrested by Longueuil police on May 6.

He allegedly used the alias 'Hebou22' on Snapchat to contact boys under the age of 16 in order to commit sexual offences.

Longueuil police claim he used various social media platforms, including Facebook, Tik Tok and Snapchat, as well as video games such as Fortnite, to do so.

He remains in custody until his hearing on June 7.

Several potential victims have been identified, and police say they are deploying an integrated department that investigates serial crimes (GECS), coordinated by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), to look into the case.

The GECS pools together resources from multiple police forces to better identify and arrest alleged predators.

Longueuil police is reminding parents to keep an eye on their children's social media exchanges.

Anyone who may have been a victim of alleged crimes by Xavier Denis is invited to contact police by calling 450-463-7211.