MONTREAL -- Longtime Montreal radio and television personality Ralph Lockwood passed away on Sunday.

A family member confirmed Lockwood’s passing to Bell Media.

Lockwood was well-known for hosting radio station 980 CKGM’s morning show between 1972 and 1981 and again from 1985 to 1987.

He also hosted an eponymous talk show on CFCF-12.

While Lockwood left Montreal for his native Pennsylvania in 1988, he would return often to his adopted home.

In a Facebook post, CJAD 800 morning host Andrew Carter paid tribute to Lockwood.

"Every time I put on my cote des neiges I will think of him," wrote Carter. "A great radio announcer and a generous man. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."