    • Lockdown lifted at Laval high school after threatening call

    A Laval police officer at the Odyssee-des-Jeunes High School after the school received a threatening call on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. (CTV News) A Laval police officer at the Odyssee-des-Jeunes High School after the school received a threatening call on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. (CTV News)
    Police in Laval were once again called to a school that was placed under precautionary lockdown over a threat.

    Officers responded to the Odyssée-des-Jeunes High School on Cyrille-Delage Street in the city's Auteuil district after the school received a threatening call Tuesday morning.

    Police searched the school, but nothing dangerous was found.

    The lockdown was lifted at around 2:30 p.m. No arrests were made, but the investigation is ongoing.

    Last week, two other schools were put on a precautionary lockdown on the same day. The first incident happened Wednesday morning at École Poly-Jeunesse in the Fabreville district. Hours later, the École des métiers spécialisés on Bois-de-Boulogne Avenue, in the Pont-Viau district, also received a threat.

    The lockdowns at both schools were lifted once police deemed the situations safe.

