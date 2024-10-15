Lockdown lifted at Laval high school after threatening call

Police in Laval were once again called to a school that was placed under precautionary lockdown over a threat.

Officers responded to the Odyssée-des-Jeunes High School on Cyrille-Delage Street in the city's Auteuil district after the school received a threatening call Tuesday morning.

Police searched the school, but nothing dangerous was found.

The lockdown was lifted at around 2:30 p.m. No arrests were made, but the investigation is ongoing.

Last week, two other schools were put on a precautionary lockdown on the same day. The first incident happened Wednesday morning at École Poly-Jeunesse in the Fabreville district. Hours later, the École des métiers spécialisés on Bois-de-Boulogne Avenue, in the Pont-Viau district, also received a threat.

The lockdowns at both schools were lifted once police deemed the situations safe.