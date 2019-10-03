Local candidates vying for a seat in parliament clashed at Dawson college Thursday in front of a packed auditorium.

They were debating their parties' environmental policies, but Michael Forian, a conservative candidate for Ville-Marie—Le Sud-Ouest—Île-des-Sœurs, went on the offensive. He attacked the Liberal government's track record, prompting laughter and eye-rolling from the audience.

A representative for Dawson college said so many people arrived to watch the debate that they had to move it to a larger room.

Around 400 people came to watch.

Who won the debate?

"The green party, they were the ones who were always on point," one student said.

See the video above for more.