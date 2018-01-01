Liverpool ship first of the year to dock in Port of Montreal
The Ottawa Express : first ocean-going vessel to reach the Port of Montreal without a stopover in 2018. (Photo by CNW Group/Montreal Port Authority)
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, January 1, 2018 5:23PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 1, 2018 6:17PM EST
The Ottawa Express, a container ship originating from Liverpool, England, is the first ship to dock in the Port of Montreal for the year 2018.
The ship arrived in the late afternoon at Berth 77. By crossing the downstream limits of the port at Soreal earlier in the day, the ship became the first ocean-going vessel to reach Montreal without a stopover.
Captain Rakesh Kumar will receive the gold-headed cane on Wednesday, a trophy awarded each year to the shipmaster of the first docked vessel. The cane has been awarded on an annual basis for the last 179 years.
