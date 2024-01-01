MONTREAL
    • Little girl born in Montreal could be Quebec's first baby of 2024

    A Montreal hospital was the first to announce the birth of a baby in 2024.

    The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) reports that a baby girl weighing 3.68 kilograms was born at 3:19 a.m. Monday.

    Her name is Lina-Maria Ben Amor.

    The MUHC says the infant and her mother, Olena Saguil, are doing well.

    So far, no other hospital in Quebec has reported the birth of a child since the start of the new year.

