Lightspeed makes relocation easier as LGBTQ+ workers seek safety
When a wave of anti-LGBTQ+ laws swept across the U.S. over the summer, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. employees wasted no time asking the company's executive ranks to help protect staff.
President JD Saint-Martin recalls a June meeting held by the Montreal-based company's pride group that inspired Lightspeed to consider whether its relocation policy should be amended.
By then, 18 U.S. states had passed laws that limit or ban gender-affirming medical care for minors and sexual orientation education in schools. Canada has seen rallies and counter-protests this fall over policy changes about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools as provincial politicians zeroed in on pronoun changes for students under 16.
"We've always had a relocation policy at Lightspeed, but our relocation policy was driven mostly for business reasons," Saint-Martin said.
"In the context of what's happening in the trans community and beyond really, we started to think, well, we should probably include all Lightspeed employees, including the LGBTQ+ employees who may need to relocate for personal health and safety reasons."
By July, the e-commerce software company's relocation policy was amended to add a human rights component that allows LGBTQ+ workers to move to regions they deem safer and supports them as they transition to a new location.
While this type of relocation policy has yet to become common throughout corporate Canada, at least one expert says many businesses have been thinking more closely about specific ways to support the community in recent years.
"Adopting gender-neutral washrooms, mandating the use of pronouns in email signatures and offering educational spaces for all staff to learn about terminology ... these are things that we're seeing a lot more of," said Michael Robach, director of development at Qmunity, a social and support network for queer, trans, and two-spirit people in Vancouver.
"Even those small steps and small things, I think, really make a statement as an organization about who you are, and the fact that you do stand behind all your staff."
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security warned in May that threats of violence against the LGBTQ+ community were becoming more frequent and intense.
Over the summer, in response to what was happening in the U.S., Canada updated its international travel advisories to warn those identifying as LGBTQ+ that they may face discrimination when travelling to certain states. The warning remains in place today.
But there are also concerns about the community's safety at home.
New Brunswick changed its LGBTQ+ policy in June to require students under 16 to get parental consent before their teachers can use their preferred first names, creating dissent within the cabinet and almost triggering a snap election. Saskatchewan tabled a similar policy in October, invoking the notwithstanding clause in the process.
"Demand for our services and our programs and the calls that we've been getting asking for help have tripled since the beginning of summer," said Robach.
"We're very much feeling the change in the landscape of what's happening, not just in the U.S., but that's rubbing up here in Canada."
For Lightspeed, amending its relocation policy to aid LGBTQ+ employees was a natural move.
Its latest count shows about 10 per cent of staff identified as LGBTQ2S+ and the company has had deep ties to the LGBTQ+ community since it was founded in 2005 by Dax Dasilva, one of the few openly gay CEOs at a major Canadian company.
Dasilva, who stepped down from the business last year, started the company in Montreal's gay village and his original team members identified as LGBTQ+, so running a company friendly to the LGBTQ+ community has "always been part of our DNA," said Saint-Martin.
"It's always been part of what we stand for and it's really an essential part of everything that we do."
As part of the new relocation policy, Lightspeed moves quickly to help at-risk staff look for an ideal place to transfer and assist with administrative paperwork and visas.
Lightspeed keeps offices in Montreal and Toronto, along with two in the U.S. and five in Europe. Rounding out the company's footprint are sites in Australia and New Zealand.
A few people have already taken the company up on its relocation offer, though the reasons staff want to move are kept private because the company knows it can be challenging for employees to come forward when they find themselves impacted by such policies.
"We treat them with respect and confidentiality," Saint-Martin said, "so that they can continue to flourish and thrive ... and not necessarily make that part of who they are per se, like the fact that they've had to relocate for these reasons."
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's literally been the most toxic place': Foreign-trained physicians in Regina on discrimination in health-care
Ten foreign-trained internal medicine specialists in Regina are claiming they were targets of 'racist, and discriminatory leadership' while working at the Regina General Hospital, and have filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission.
Canadian seniors are eligible for four key vaccines this fall, but not all are free
In most of Canada, you can feel a chill in the air. The change in season, triggering a change in health risks, has signalled the start of the cold and flu season. After three brutal winters, with respiratory illnesses dominating the headlines and filling hospitals, doctors are hopeful this one will be calmer.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel's troops advance; Gaza's largest hospital struggles to treat injured
Israel's ground troops were advancing toward Gaza City as diplomatic efforts intensified for at least a brief pause in the fighting in Gaza's deadliest war.
Toyota recalls hundreds of thousands of RAV4s in Canada over fire risk
Toyota has issued a recall for the RAV4 model affecting hundreds of thousands of vehicles in Canada due to a lack of proper sizing and placement of its 12-volt batteries, which can cause a fire when the vehicle is driven.
'We have little hope to leave': Hundreds of Canadians still trapped in Gaza as other foreign nationals cross into Egypt
Ambulances carrying wounded Palestinians were able to leave Gaza through the Rafah border crossing on Wednesday, along with more than 300 foreign nationals—but apart from reports of one Canadian making it out, hundreds of other Canadians were still waiting to hear when they would be allowed to do the same.
Saskatoon woman accused of faking death pleads guilty to child abduction
A Saskatoon woman accused of faking her own death, and the death of her son, has pleaded guilty to three of nine charges she’s facing.
'We’re taking it very seriously': Humane society, forensic science students excavating pet cemetery in Ontario
All Hallows' Eve may have passed, but at one cemetery west of Toronto, they're just beginning to unearth the dead.
'A curse to be a parent in Gaza': More than 3,600 Palestinian children killed in 3 weeks, Gaza Health Ministry says
More than 3,600 Palestinian children were killed in the first 25 days of the war between Israel and Hamas, according to Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry.
Here's when Taylor Swift is coming to Vancouver and how to buy tickets
Taylor Swift has added dates to the Canadian leg of her blockbuster Eras Tour – scheduling three shows in Vancouver.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario deficit increases by over $4B, province launches new 'infrastructure bank'
The Ontario government is forecasting larger than anticipated deficits while also pledging to invest an additional $3 billion in a new “infrastructure bank” to help spur community development.
-
Ontario housing starts up, but still far off needed levels for 1.5 million homes
Ontario's fall economic statement shows projections for housing starts are up from what the province had expected when the spring budget was tabled, but still well short of the pace needed to build 1.5 million homes.
-
10 men arrested in Ontario child sexual exploitation ring, 39 charges laid
A total of 39 charges have been laid and 10 people arrested, including four from northern Ontario, in a online child luring and sexual exploitation investigation, police say.
Atlantic
-
Arrest made in stabbing death of Halifax woman
An arrest has been made in connection with the stabbing death of a 37-year-old Halifax woman last year.
-
Police investigating fatal fire in Dartmouth
Halifax Regional Police says a man has died following a fire in Dartmouth, N.S., Thursday morning.
-
Dr. Jennifer Russell speaks in front of public accounts committee about COVID-19 response
Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, was in front of the public accounts committee Thursday morning answering questions on her response to the pandemic.
London
-
Driver of passenger vehicle dead after hitting school bus
According to police, Potters Road is closed between Oxford Road 13 and Middletown Line.
-
London family wakes up to stranger in their home
Around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, the family was asleep in their home on Applegreen Grove when police said a man got inside and took several items.
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman jury to reconvene Thursday afternoon
It’s been a slow start to the Nathaniel Veltman murder trial in Windsor Thursday as the jury has been out as the judge and lawyers discuss legal matters subject to a publication ban.
Northern Ontario
-
SNOLAB sorry after employee makes disturbing social media comment about Justin Trudeau
SNOLAB in Sudbury has taken to social media to apologize after a staffer made a disturbing comment about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on X.
-
10 men arrested in Ontario child sexual exploitation ring, 39 charges laid
A total of 39 charges have been laid and 10 people arrested, including four from northern Ontario, in a online child luring and sexual exploitation investigation, police say.
-
Sudbury police investigating sudden death at local bank
Emergency crews were called to investigate a sudden death at a bank on Lasalle Blvd. in New Sudbury on Thursday morning, police say.
Calgary
-
Online game opened Alberta mom's accounts to hackers
A Cochrane, Alta., mother is warning others after spending the last eight months trying to recover online accounts that were hacked after downloading a gaming app for her daughter.
-
Northwest Calgary resident collects unwanted pumpkins to feed abandoned farm animals
If you spent Wednesday unsuccessfully trying to figure out how to fit a pumpkin into a small compost container, there's an alternative way to dispose of it.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Some B.C. highways closed Thursday due to winter weather; Calgary likely to see light snow
Those living in parts of B.C.'s south and central interior woke up to rapidly-deteriorating road conditions on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Missing Guelph man found dead, three arrested
Three people have been arrested after a man reported missing last month was found dead.
-
School bus crashes in Stratford, 12 students on board uninjured
Stratford police say a dozen students were on board a school bus involved in a crash Thursday, but none were hurt.
-
Waterloo farm says people can find purpose for pumpkins past peak season
Good Family Pumpkins says to think twice before taking the pumpkin off your front porch and bringing it to the trash.
Vancouver
-
Here's when Taylor Swift is coming to Vancouver and how to buy tickets
Taylor Swift has added dates to the Canadian leg of her blockbuster Eras Tour – scheduling three shows in Vancouver.
-
Mounties searching for man and boat after crewmate found dead in B.C. Gulf Islands
Mounties are investigating the death of one man and the disappearance of another after the two mariners were last seen boarding a boat in British Columbia's Gulf Islands.
-
Mission RCMP raid lab capable of producing 2.5 million doses of fentanyl
Reports of shots fired led to the discovery of a large-scale fentanyl lab in Mission last week, according to authorities.
Edmonton
-
$1.8M cocaine bust tied to organized crime: Edmonton police
The Edmonton Police Service has seized $1.8 million in cocaine in what is being called the biggest single seizure in its history.
-
Alberta, Ottawa demand accountability ahead of meeting on Alberta CPP-exit proposal
The Alberta and federal governments are calling on each other to be transparent and accountable ahead of a national meeting Friday on the province’s proposal to quit the Canada Pension Plan.
-
Edmonton police ask for help finding missing teen girl
Edmonton police are asking for help finding a teenaged girl last seen in mid-October around Whyte Avenue.
Windsor
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman jury to reconvene Thursday afternoon
It’s been a slow start to the Nathaniel Veltman murder trial in Windsor Thursday as the jury has been out as the judge and lawyers discuss legal matters subject to a publication ban.
-
Data connected to hospital cyberattack has been published: hospital officials
Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent hospital officials say data connected to a cyberattack has been published.
-
Teen faces impaired driving charge after vehicle crashes into Lake Erie
Essex County OPP say a 19-year-old is facing an impaired driving charge after a vehicle crashed into Lake Erie.
Regina
-
Sask. mother, son's deaths connected to incident that left police officer injured: family
According to a family member, a mother and her son died in connection with an incident that left an Estevan, Sask. police officer seriously injured.
-
After a Sask. senior's ability to live alone was questioned, she was forced to move into a motel
The eviction of a disabled woman from a seniors housing complex after her ability to live alone was questioned was a poorly handled situation, according to the Saskatchewan government.
-
'It's literally been the most toxic place': Foreign-trained physicians in Regina on discrimination in health-care
Ten foreign-trained internal medicine specialists in Regina are claiming they were targets of 'racist, and discriminatory leadership' while working at the Regina General Hospital, and have filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission.
Ottawa
-
Normal operations return to The Ottawa Hospital General Campus after fire
The Code Orange in place at the General Campus of The Ottawa Hospital has been lifted after a transformer fire closed its emergency department on Oct. 27.
-
Long-time Sparks Street jewellery store to close
Alyea's Jewellers will be closing its doors after 62 years in business.
-
Public lines up to have a say on Lansdowne 2.0 as councillors introduce motions to alter plans
As a marathon meeting got underway on the Lansdowne 2.0 project, councillors move several motions to make changes to the $419 million plan, including adding a third residential tower, a green roof for the arena and a new roof on the north side stands.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman accused of faking death pleads guilty to child abduction
A Saskatoon woman accused of faking her own death, and the death of her son, has pleaded guilty to three of nine charges she’s facing.
-
Sask. mother, son's deaths connected to incident that left police officer injured: family
According to a family member, a mother and her son died in connection with an incident that left an Estevan, Sask. police officer seriously injured.
-
Humboldt races to improve infrastructure to meet projected demand from potash mine
The only city near BHP's multi-billion-dollar Jansen potash is feeling the pressure of preparing the necessary infrastructure and facilities in time for the company's quick expansion.