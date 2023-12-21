Lights out! Popular attraction 'illumi' in Laval will close in January

The popular winter light installation in Laval illumi is closing.

A post on its site announced that the show would end on Jan. 7.

Illumi spokesperson Eric Paquette said that illumi tried to negotiate with Laval to stay many times but was told the city can't allow an extension because there are plans for the site along Highway 15 between Saint-Martin and Souvenir boulevards.

"We were shocked to learn the news," said Paquette. "It's a sad day for us."

The show was launched in 2019 by the same people who created the Cavalia horse show. It has welcomed around 2 million visitors and has added around $100 million to the local economy.

Paquette said visitors come from all over the province to see it and illumi added summer and Halloween displays.