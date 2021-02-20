Advertisement
Liberal whip Filomena Rotiroti becomes first MNA to test positive for COVID-19
Quebec Liberal Party Official Whip Filomena Rotiroti confirmed on Twitter that she tested positive for COVID-19 on Sat., Feb. 20, 2021. Rotiroti is the first MNA to test positive for the virus since the pandemic began. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Francis Vachon.
MONTREAL -- Quebec Liberal Party MNA and Chief Official Opposition Whip of the National Assembly Filomena Rotiroti has tested positive for COVID-19.
On Saturday, Quebec Liberal Party leader Dominique Anglade posted on Twitter that a member of her caucus had tested positive for the virus but did not specify who.
Rotiroti took to her own Twitter account to identify herself as the COVID-positive MNA.
"When I returned to Montreal on Thursday, I learned someone close to me had tested positivef or COVID-19," she wrote. "As a precaution, I immediately went for a test. Unfortunately, this morning I received a positive result."
"I assure you that all the rules of public health have been respected. I am remaining in quarantine and following public health instructions."
She becomes the first MNA to officially test positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Anglade said all public health rules have been respected and said she would be tested as a precaution.
The National Assembly was in session this week. Special measures were put in place to ensure the safety of staff and visitors, such as a mask requirement in common areas.