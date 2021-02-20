MONTREAL -- Quebec Liberal Party MNA and Chief Official Opposition Whip of the National Assembly Filomena Rotiroti has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, Quebec Liberal Party leader Dominique Anglade posted on Twitter that a member of her caucus had tested positive for the virus but did not specify who.

Un membre de notre caucus a été déclaré positif à la COVID-19.



Sachez que toutes les règles de la santé publique ont été respectées.



Cependant, par mesure de précaution, je vais aller passer un test de dépistage.#PolQc #Assnat #PLQ — Dominique Anglade (@DomAnglade) February 20, 2021

Rotiroti took to her own Twitter account to identify herself as the COVID-positive MNA.

"When I returned to Montreal on Thursday, I learned someone close to me had tested positivef or COVID-19," she wrote. "As a precaution, I immediately went for a test. Unfortunately, this morning I received a positive result."

"I assure you that all the rules of public health have been respected. I am remaining in quarantine and following public health instructions."

À mon retour vers Montréal jeudi j’ai appris qu’une personne de mon entourage avait testé positif à COVID-19. Par mesure de précautions je suis allé immédiatement passer un test. Malheureusement ce matin j’ai reçu un résultat positif. 1/2 #AssNat #COVIDー19 — Filomena Rotiroti (@FiloRotiroti) February 20, 2021

She becomes the first MNA to officially test positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Anglade said all public health rules have been respected and said she would be tested as a precaution.

The National Assembly was in session this week. Special measures were put in place to ensure the safety of staff and visitors, such as a mask requirement in common areas.