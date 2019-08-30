

Daniel J. Rowe with reporting from The Canadian Press, CTV Montreal





Liberal MNA Sebastien Proulx, 44, announced he was quitting politics and will resign his seat in Quebec's National Assembly Friday.

He announced his decision at a press briefing citing family reasons.

Proulx beat Parti Quebecois candidate Clement Laberge in a 2015 by-election by under 3,000 votes in the Jean Talon riding in the Quebec City borough. He was minister of education in Philippe Couillard's government.

Proulx was an Action democratique du Quebec MNA from Trois Rivieres from 2007 to 2008 and served as leader of the official opposition. He returned to politics in 2015 to join the Liberals in Jean Talon.