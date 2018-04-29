

The Canadian Press





LÉVIS, Qc - Marilyn Bergeron, a young woman who disappeared in the Quebec City area a decade ago, will be memorialized in a march Sunday afternoon in the Saint-Romuald district of Lévis.

Her mother, Andrée Béchard, and father Michel Bergeron still hope to find her alive, and want the investigation to remain open.

They've since called on the Quebec government to adapt their DNA databases to better handle missing persons cases.

Marilyn Bergeron has been missing since February 17, 2008. She was 24 years old.

She left her family home in Loretteville around 11 a.m. Shortly after, security footage revealed that she made a withdrawal at an ATM.

Later, in the afternoon, Bergeron bought a coffee with a credit card at a Café Dépot in Saint-Romuald, where she was last seen.

In the ten years following her disappearance, searches were conducted in the Quebec City area, but also in Montreal, Ontario and Western Canada, but to no avail.

A number of reports were filed by people in Montreal who believed to have spotted Bergeron, but proved unfruitful when examined by police.

A $ 30,000 reward is offered to anyone with information pertaining to her disappearance.

(With files from CTV Montreal)