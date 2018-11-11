

All over Canada, homage will be paid to veterans and service members on November 11.

This year marks a particularly significant milestone in world history: the centenary of Armistace Day, signalling an official end of World War I.

Premier Francois Legault will be honouring the troops in a ceremony at the Croix du Sacrifice on the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City.

In Montreal, Mayor Valerie Plante and other local officials were on-hand for the main Remembrance Day ceremony in downtown Montreal.

Serving and past-serving members and their families took part in the public proceedings at Place du Canada.

The Quebec Provincial Command began the proceedings at 10:30 a.m., on the corner of Rene-Levesque Boulevard and Metcalfe Street.

There, officials made prayers and acknowledgements, played the National Anthem, held a moment of silence, and recited the Act of Remembrance in both French and Mohawk.

Although Sunday's ceremony marked the centenary of the end of WWI, there was still room for firsts: 2018 marked the first year that a wreath was laid in honour of LGBTQ+ veterans who died or were dismissed from service due to their sexuality.

For the first time ever a wreath was laid for LGBTQ+ military members at today's #RememberanceDay ceremony in Montreal. It comes after @JustinTrudeau apologized in November to military members, RCMP officers and civil servants who faced discrimination. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/mBVVm8849h — Kelly Greig (@KellyGreig) November 11, 2018

Martine Roy is a veteran and led the charge for an apology. She was dishonorably discharged in 1985 for homosexuality. "The general said that's the law and homosexuality was a crime." @CTVMontreal You can see more of her story here: https://t.co/QieaZgrE8r pic.twitter.com/AdstR18f6W — Kelly Greig (@KellyGreig) November 11, 2018

After the firing of the 21 Gun salute and a helicopter fly-over, a procession wound its way around the downtown area, with serving Grenadiers leading the ceremonial duties as part of the 34 brigade parade.

The Saint-Jean-Baptiste Society will also be honouring eight veterans - three of them posthumously, at the Military Cenotaph at Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery.

Overseas, members of Montreal's Black Watch regiment are participating in ceremonies in Belgium.

On the West Island, a ceremony was held at the Last Post Fund National Field of Honour in Pointe-Claire.

Hudson residents took part in the Remembrance Day parade on Main Street, which ended at the Legion on Beach Road.

An Armistace service in Sherbooke will take place as of 2 p.m. at Veterans' Park.

