Identity issues are back in the spotlight at the National Assembly, where the Liberals and the CAQ are battling it out over a comment about ‘ethnic nationalism.’

An exchange of hostilities was triggered in Quebec City by an interview published Wednesday in the West Island edition of The Gazette, in which Finance Minister Carlos Leitao accused Francois Legault's party of promoting ethnic nationalism.

Still stewing over accusations, the CAQ decided to table a motion Thursday.

“(We’re) asking the National Assembly, including the Liberals, to recognize the fact that none of the political parties here is racist,” said CAQ MNA Genevieve Guilbault.

The Liberals blocked the motion, but the explosive issue is staying front and centre.

“It's a serious accusation, it's unacceptable, it's dirty politics, and I think the Liberals just crossed the line. Philippe Couillard must immediately order his minister to apologize, to withdraw his comments,” said Legault.

There was no apology from the finance minister, who instead said, “I've said what I have to say about that.”

Immigration Minister David Heurtel did more of the talking.

“Francois Legault is clearly trying to stir up divisions between Quebecers,” he said, pointing to Legault's proposal for a language and values test for immigrants, which would determine whether they could stay in Quebec.

“A test to throw out immigrants from Quebec. He's proposing this test. We want to see the test. What is this test? What are the questions? Based on what values? Who decides? Who decides who's a real Quebecer, who's not a real Quebecer? Based on what?” he said.

The CAQ said the Liberals are fear-mongering.

“We are in favour of immigration. The fact that we asked to drop the number of immigrants from 50,000 to 40,000 every year is only to come up with a better way integrate them and to offer them better services,” said Guilbault.

PQ leader Jean-Francois Lisee said the Liberal strategy is to portray other parties as intolerant.

“Maybe they think that it's going to play well in some circles. It's for them to decide, but I think it's shameful,” he said.