MONTREAL -- The home of one of Montreal’s favourite greasy spoons is up for sale.

Known for artery-clogging breakfasts that are heaped on customers' plates, Cosmos snack bar is on the market.

The 11-seat greasy spoon at 5843 Sherbrooke St. West in NDG is up for the negotiable price of $75,000 or $1,250 per month (that price is for the business only, as the building remains under the ownership of the landlord).

The diner has been in the neighbourhood for 52 years, and was run by Tony Koulakis until his death in 2013.

His children Niki and Nick have taken it over since.

“It’s the atmosphere that’s the big thing there. It’s so hard to sell atmosphere,” said realtor Beverley Byford of Imagine Realties. “It’s a community. You don’t just go there to have the eggs, if you know what I mean.”



Byford, a long-time customer herself, said she loved going in there for a grilled cheese sandwich, and appreciated how everyone from "lawyers, to criminals, to blue-collar workers" would sit shoulder-to-shoulder and enjoy good banter and a tasty meal.

“There’s isn’t anybody in NDG who doesn’t know Cosmos,” said Byford.



Byford said the restaurant is closed for the pandemic but will reopen when it can, at least until it is sold. The hope is the restaurant will remain as is, in the hands of a new owner.



Calls to the diner Monday morning went unanswered and the restaurant itself was closed with no signs of activity inside.



