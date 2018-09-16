

CTV Montreal





On Sunday, CAQ leader Francois Legault had to answer questions about how he couldn’t answer a basic question about Canada’s immigration process.

When asked how long it takes for a new immigrant to become a Canadian citizen, Legault’s response was three months.

It actually takes a minimum of three years.

If elected, Legault would reduce the number of immigrants that Quebec accepts.

He also said that newcomers would have to take a values test and would be removed from the province if they didn’t pass it.

Leaders reacted harshly to Legault’s misinformed answer.

PQ leader Jean-Francois Lisee said that he had lost credibility because of the situation.

Meanwhile, Philippe Couillard and the Liberals chimed that "Legault wants to have a test for expulsion but fails the test of understanding, of knowledge."