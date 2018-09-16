Featured Video
Legault under fire after inability to answer immigration question
Published Sunday, September 16, 2018 5:53PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 16, 2018 6:08PM EDT
On Sunday, CAQ leader Francois Legault had to answer questions about how he couldn’t answer a basic question about Canada’s immigration process.
When asked how long it takes for a new immigrant to become a Canadian citizen, Legault’s response was three months.
It actually takes a minimum of three years.
If elected, Legault would reduce the number of immigrants that Quebec accepts.
He also said that newcomers would have to take a values test and would be removed from the province if they didn’t pass it.
Leaders reacted harshly to Legault’s misinformed answer.
PQ leader Jean-Francois Lisee said that he had lost credibility because of the situation.
Meanwhile, Philippe Couillard and the Liberals chimed that "Legault wants to have a test for expulsion but fails the test of understanding, of knowledge."
