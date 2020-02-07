MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault said he's glad the English Montreal School Board is no longer taking money from a federal agency that helps people challenge court cases.



The EMSB was set to take federal funding for its challenge to Bill 21, the law that bans certain civil servants from wearing religious symbols. On Thursday afternoon, the school board decided to renounce the funding.

On Friday, Legault reacted by saying schools should not ever challenge any government legislation.

"It's unacceptable that a school board take $300,000 that was dedicated for services to our children, that they take this money to go against a bill that has been adopted correctly by a government, a bill that is backed by the vast majority of Quebecers," he said.

The EMSB was granted money under the federal the Court Challenges Program, an independent program funded by Ottawa and run out of the University of Ottawa.