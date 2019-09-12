Premier Francois Legault said he’d be open to meeting with renowned environmental activist Greta Thunberg when she visits Montreal later this month.

During his party’s caucus meeting in Riviere-du-Loup on Thursday Legault said that while he won’t seek out a meeting, if Thunberg expresses a desire to talk to him he will make himself available.

Legault didn’t say whether he would have Thunberg address the National Assembly. Quebec Solidaire co-spokesperson Manon Masse had previously expressed a desire to have the Swedish teenager speak to the province’s elected representatives.

Thunberg will be in town on Sept. 27 to participate in an anti-climate change march.

“She’s a young woman with a lot of merit,” said Legault. “I would like to meet her if she’s available in Montreal during her stay.”