

The Canadian Press





Premier Francois Legault said he’d be open to meeting with renowned environmental activist Greta Thunberg when she visits Montreal later this month.

During his party’s caucus meeting in Riviere-du-Loup on Thursday Legault said that while he won’t seek out a meeting, if Thunberg expresses a desire to talk to him he will make himself available.

Legault didn’t say whether he would have Thunberg address the National Assembly. Quebec Solidaire co-spokesperson Manon Masse had previously expressed a desire to have the Swedish teenager speak to the province’s elected representatives.

Thunberg will be in town on Sept. 27 to participate in an anti-climate change march.

“She’s a young woman with a lot of merit,” said Legault. “I would like to meet her if she’s available in Montreal during her stay.”