Legault leads the call to Ottawa from provinces for increases to health-care transfers

The provinces are preparing to return to the table this week to demand a recurring, unconditional increase in federal health transfers from 22 per cent to 35 per cent of costs.

However, Canada feels it is already doing more than its share and says it wants to discuss targeted investments for the future.

Data prepared by federal officials and obtained by The Canadian Press show that Ottawa contributed 37.8 per cent of public health spending in 2019-2020, 44.7 per cent in 2020-2021 and 39.8 per cent in 2021-2022.

Ottawa's calculation includes spending related to COVID-19.

In an email, the office of federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says Canadians don't want a "sterile fiscal debate" and instead want "care."

Quebec Premier François Legault is at a loss to explain why the Trudeau government is meddling when health care is an exclusively provincial jurisdiction.

Legault met with his counterparts, including recently-re-elected Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

The Premiers say the last time there were substantial increases in the transfers was 2004.

The meetings will last two days.