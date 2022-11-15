Legault closes door on reintroducing mask mandate in public places
In the coming weeks, Quebecers should not expect to be forced to wear a mask in public places again, according to the premier, who says they will be recommended to wear one, but the decision will be left to the discretion of each individual.
Premier François Legault made the remarks in a brief scrum Tuesday on the sidelines of a meeting of his caucus at the Quebec City Convention Centre in preparation for the next parliamentary session.
Health Minister Christian Dubé and public health director Dr. Luc Boileau will provide an update on Wednesday as health experts observe a resurgence of respiratory infections across the country, particularly in children, at a time when the COVID-19 virus is still rampant and seasonal flu is emerging.
"There is no question of reintroducing mandatory masks in public places," he said.
The previous day, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health said he "strongly" recommended masks be worn in all indoor public places, including schools and daycares, but did not go so far as to make them mandatory for everyone. Dr. Kieran Moore made the recommendation Monday as part of an update on the pediatric respiratory virus season, which has seen the province's children's hospitals overwhelmed in recent weeks by a massive influx of very sick young children.
On Sunday, with the holiday season approaching and people gathering together, the Collège des médecins du Québec again recommended that people wear masks in public places.
For its part, the federal public health department emphasized on Thursday that people should be more cautious because the respiratory viruses are at the beginning of a marked season in the country, immunity to COVID-19 is decreasing, and social contacts are increasing with the relaxation of public health measures.
In Quebec, the mask mandate in most public spaces was lifted on May 14.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 15, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Snow blowing into Montreal on Wednesday as freezing temperatures hit
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Strikes put Ukraine in darkness; missiles cross into Poland
A Russian missile barrage on the Ukrainian power grid sent the war spilling over into neighbouring countries Tuesday, hitting NATO member Poland and cutting electricity to much of Moldova.
Trudeau deletes tweet falsely claiming Iran has sentenced 15,000 protesters to death
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deleted a tweet containing false information on mass death sentences in Iran, after a viral campaign on social media circulated the fake news.
BREAKING | Police responding to 'multiple shootings' in area of Merritt, B.C.
Authorities are responding to a series of shootings reported in and around Merritt, B.C., early Tuesday morning – but so far, there have been no reports of injuries.
Girl Guides of Canada renaming 'Brownies' as it has caused 'personal harm' to racialized girls
Girl Guides of Canada announced Tuesday that the organization is renaming “Brownies,” as it says the name has caused “personal harm” to racialized girls and the change will reflect its goals of empowering girls.
Hydro-Quebec employee alleged to have sent secrets to China makes court appearance
A Montreal-area Hydro-Quebec employee charged with economic espionage has made a first court appearance since he was accused of sending trade secrets to China.
Trump to launch new White House bid while Republicans lick their wounds
Donald Trump is set to launch a new White House bid at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday night. His announcement follows a disappointing showing in last week's midterm congressional elections that many Republicans blame on him.
Pelosi attack suspect pleads not guilty to federal charges
A man accused in last month's attack on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband pleaded not guilty Tuesday to federal charges of attempting to kidnap a federal official and assaulting a federal official's family member.
Drug shortages worsen across Canada, extend beyond kids' pain and fever meds
Drugstore shortages in Canada are now extending beyond children's pain and fever medication into other over-the-counter and prescription drugs as supply problems worsen across the country.
WATCH LIVE | Cabinet didn't get up-to-date police briefing during Emergencies Act deliberations
A few hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the history-making decision to invoke the Emergencies Act, his national security adviser reached out to the RCMP for a threat assessment of the protests that had blockaded downtown Ottawa and several border crossings.
Toronto
-
First major snowfall of the season headed towards parts of southern Ontario
An alert has been issued for parts of southern Ontario with the 'first significant snowfall' of the season set to bring a blast of winter weather.
-
Flying wheel crashes into car on busy Ontario highway
New video released by police shows the terrifying moment a wheel went flying into an oncoming car driving on a busy Ontario highway earlier this month.
-
High-ranking Toronto cop 'interrupted' investigation into car crash involving nephew: documents
A high-ranking Toronto police officer is facing misconduct charges after she allegedly interfered in the police investigation into a collision involving her nephew.
Atlantic
-
Wintry mix expected in the Maritimes Wednesday; snowfall warnings for New Brunswick
An autumn mix of snow, ice pellets, and rain will impact the Maritimes Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning.
-
$10-million settlement reached with Roman Catholic Church in N.S. sexual abuse case
A Nova Scotia court has approved a $10-million settlement to conclude a class-action lawsuit that alleged Roman Catholic clergy with the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth had sexually abused children for decades.
-
N.B. COVID-19 death toll surpasses 600; drop in cases, hospitalizations
COVID-19 claimed the lives of four people in New Brunswick last week, bringing the total deaths since the start of the pandemic to more than 600.
London
-
Why is a double amputee still homeless and helpless on London’s streets?
Londoners continue to do what they can for Tom, a homeless man and double amputee. CTV News London viewers first met Tom on Monday, and for five days now, Tom has been living on a patch of grass, steps away from LHSC's Victoria Hospital campus. But passersby are trying to support the 59-year-old with warm drinks and food.
-
Snow moving into London region, travel advisory issued
A blast of winter weather is moving in Tuesday night, with the first accumulative snow event of the season. A strengthening upper level trough, with an approaching low-pressure system will move over the lower Great Lakes bringing snow for much of southern Ontario. Most areas will see 5 to 10 cm of snow and Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory.
-
Chesley reopening plan 'better than nothing' according to residents
A shuttered emergency department in Bruce County will re-open on Dec. 5. The Chesley Hospital’s ED will be open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m, but remain closed every night and weekend, going forward.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. woman is first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada
A woman from a First Nation in northern Ontario has made national pageant history as the first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada 2022.
-
Contractor killed at northern Ontario gold mine site, steel company issued two orders
There has been a workplace fatality involving a steel contractor working on the construction of a mill facility at a gold mine in northern Ontario.
-
Doug Ford criticized for not wearing mask one day after Ontario’s new recommendation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford was criticized Tuesday for not wearing a mask in the legislature one day after the province’s top doctor “strongly recommended” they be worn indoors.
Calgary
-
Calgary police arrest man after random downtown assaults
Calgary police have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted at least 10 people in the downtown core on Tuesday.
-
Smith supportive of rail link between Calgary and Banff, Canmore
Premier Danielle Smith says she'd like to see Calgary work with the province – and potentially private industry – to explore the creation of a rail link between the city and Canmore/Banff.
-
Lethbridge man charged after allegedly stealing $79K from his workplace
Lethbridge police say a 27-year-old man who worked for security giant GardaWorld is facing charges in connection with the alleged theft of $79,000 earlier this year.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Police in tactical gear respond to barricaded person in Milverton, Ont.
Multiple police units, including tactical teams, crisis negotiators and the canine unit, have converged on the small community of Milverton, around 45 minutes northwest of Kitchener.
-
Travel advisory in effect as Waterloo region braces for first significant snowfall of season
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Waterloo region and Wellington County with around 5 cm of snow expected overnight. Some areas could get as much as 10 cm.
-
Hold and secure lifted at Waterloo elementary school
Edna Staebler Public School in Waterloo was briefly placed in a hold and secure Tuesday at the direction of Waterloo regional police.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police responding to 'multiple shootings' in area of Merritt, B.C.
Authorities are responding to a series of shootings reported in and around Merritt, B.C., early Tuesday morning – but so far, there have been no reports of injuries.
-
Surrey city council votes to keep RCMP, pauses transition to municipal force
Surrey city council has decided to keep the RCMP in the city, pausing the contentious transition to a municipal force.
-
Canadian rugby player suffers traumatic brain injury in Bali car crash
Canadian rugby player Nick Allen was hospitalized in Indonesia with a traumatic brain injury after a car crash last week in Bali, Rugby Canada said.
Edmonton
-
Nicholson 'sorry' for how Hockey Canada handled sexual assault claims under his watch
Former Hockey Canada president and CEO Bob Nicholson says he's 'sorry' for not putting written guidelines in place on how the national sport organization should handle sexual assault claims during his time in charge.
-
Better campgrounds, more EV chargers: What Premier Smith wants her ministers to focus on
From reducing electricity transmission charges for homeowners to exploring a provincial pension plan and improving campgrounds, Alberta's premier has presented cabinet with their marching orders.
-
'Still in shock': Community rallies around the survivors of fatal house fire in northern Alberta
Two children who survived a fatal house fire in northern Alberta have been released from the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton and are on the way back to the community with their mother, according to the chief of Little Red River Cree Nation.
Windsor
-
Costly greens: Why lettuce costs you more and when it will go back down
Lettuce is either hard to find in grocery stores or is a lot more expensive to purchase if you find some.
-
Six alleged impaired drivers arrested over five days in Essex County
Essex County OPP arrested six drivers over the past five days with alcohol and drug related offences.
-
Missing 13-year-old girl sought by Windsor police
Windsor police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.
Regina
-
SHA recommends vaccines as influenza cases rise in Sask.
Influenza cases are quickly rising in Saskatchewan with the majority of the increase being seen in children and young adults.
-
These are the 9 former Riders gunning for a Grey Cup in Regina
The Saskatchewan Roughriders may have failed to make the playoffs, but the green and white are not without some level of representation at the 2022 Grey Cup in Regina.
-
Here's how to get the most out of the Grey Cup Festival without spending a dollar
Celebrations and festivities for the Grey Cup game in the Queen city are set to begin on Wednesday. Here’s what you can enjoy for free during the week.
Ottawa
-
Mayor Sutcliffe, councillors sworn in at Ottawa city hall
A ceremony was held in the council chambers on Tuesday morning to swear in the new council for the four-year term.
-
First snowfall of the season to bring 5-10 cm of snow to Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Ottawa, calling for 5 to 10 cm of snow on Wednesday.
-
Three people arrested following lockdown at Gatineau high school
Gatineau police say three people have been arrested following an incident that led to the lockdown of a local high school.
Saskatoon
-
City releases cost estimates of downtown entertainment district sites
Saskatoon city council will vote on the location of the proposed downtown entertainment district on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Saskatoon police look to return items stolen in the Holliston and Nutana Park neighborhoods
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) are looking for the owners of items stolen from vehicles in the Holliston and Nutana Park neighbourhoods.
-
Man who pointed gun at Saskatoon police has charges stayed
Charges have been stayed for a man who pointed a gun at police in Saskatoon earlier this year.