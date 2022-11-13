Quebec's College of Physicians recommends masking in public as child respiratory infections surge

Quebec's College of Physicians is recommending the use of masks in public as hospitals battle a surge of respiratory virus cases among children.

"With the worrying rise in respiratory virus cases in children and the overflow of pediatric emergencies, the College of Physicians is again recommending the wearing of masks in public places in order to protect themselves and others," reads Tweet from the organization posted Sunday.

Children's hospitals across the country are stretched thin, in part due to the rise of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common childhood bug that can lead to hospitalization in severe cases.

According to Canada's latest report on respiratory viruses, RSV levels are above what's expected for this time of year, and rising.

It's an issue observed by Dr. Jesse Papenburg, an infectious diseases specialist at the Montreal Children’s Hospital who spoke to CTV News earlier this month.

“It has affected the care that we’ve been able to offer children. Although we’re doing our best to keep up and give the best care possible, we have had to reallocate some resources for sure,” he said.

The college also advised Quebecers to be extra vigilant ahead of the holidays as the province battles RSV. the flu, and COVID-19, with a reminder to keep up with vaccinations.

"The approach of the holiday season should also invite us to behave cautiously and responsibly in the face of this triple threat, in order to avoid a wave of cases that would compromise the reunion," another Tweet reads.