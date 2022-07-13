Legal expert, Jewish group say Quebec judge should recognize Nazism led to Holocaust
Legal expert, Jewish group say Quebec judge should recognize Nazism led to Holocaust
Prominent Jewish group B'nai Brith Canada and a legal expert are questioning a Quebec judge's claim that it is not a widely accepted fact that Nazi ideology led to the murder of Jews.
The link between Nazism and the Holocaust is so well-known that prosecutors don't need to establish that fact in a courtroom, they say, in response to an unusual drama that played out in a Montreal courtroom last week.
"Any reasonable person would take as an undisputable fact that Nazi ideology led to the Holocaust," said Lisa Dufraimont, a professor at York University's Osgoode Hall Law School. "Entertaining arguments to the contrary is a kind of hairsplitting that goes beyond what is reasonable, it seems to me."
Dufraimont's comments are in reaction to the latest developments in a trial involving a Montreal man accused of wilfully promoting hatred against Jews.
Gabriel Sohier Chaput, 35, was charged in connection with an article he has admitted to writing that was published in 2017 on the neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer.
The blog post included racist images and comments about Jews throughout, and the website displayed photos of Hitler and other images associated with Nazism.
The accused testified during the trial that the Daily Stormer was a "parody site."
During the prosecution's final arguments on Friday, Quebec court Judge Manlio Del Negro admonished the Crown for not submitting evidence, such as expert testimony, that Nazi ideology led to the Holocaust -- the genocide of European Jews during the Second World War.
Prosecutor Patrick Lafrenière said he expected that the link between Nazism and the Holocaust would be accepted by the judge as judicial notice -- a rule that evidence presented in court is not in dispute.
That link, however, was indeed disputed by Sohier Chaput's defence lawyer, Hélène Poussard, who told the court that while the Nazis did kill millions of Jews, the Nazis' murderous antisemitism was not ideological.
Dufraimont says it's appropriate for judges to take judicial notice of facts that are generally accepted and not debated by reasonable people, as well as facts that are easily verifiable.
While the Nazi ideology includes other elements, such as totalitarian government, Dufraimont argues it's widely understood that Nazism is "centrally about racial superiority of Germanic people and racial inferiority of others, especially Jewish people. That's what the ideology is and I don't think any reasonable person could really deny that .… It falls into the category of a notorious or well-known fact…that's not the subject of debate among reasonable persons."
On Monday, B'nai Brith Canada called for the federal government and provincial governments to ensure that judges have training on the Holocaust and antisemitism.
"Every Canadian should be appalled," said Sam Goldstein, B'nai Brith's director of legal services. "We don't expect Holocaust denial and distortion from our courts. The prosecutor does not need to establish that the Holocaust happened. No expert witness is needed. The Jewish community is outraged."
Dufraimont says the issue of judicial notice has come up in other cases involving allegations of hate speech.
In 2005, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled that a judge should have taken judicial notice in a case involving four Ontario men and two youths accused of wilful promotion of hatred toward Roma people during a protest.
The defence argued successfully during the trial that the men had promoted hatred toward "Gypsies" but that the Crown didn't prove that the term -- which is considered derogatory -- refers to Roma people.
The Supreme Court disagreed with the trial judge, ruling that the judge should have known "the fact that the Roma people had been persecuted by the Nazis while a Nazi theme was apparent at the demonstration… As well, the trial judge should have taken judicial notice of dictionary definitions showing that 'Gypsy' can refer to 'Roma."'
In 1987, the Ontario Court of Appeal found that a trial court judge properly exercised his "discretion in refusing to take judicial notice of the existence of the Holocaust" during Holocaust denier Ernst Zundel's first trial for spreading false news.
During a second trial in 1988 on the same charge, the judge did take judicial notice of "the mass murder and extermination of Jews in Europe by the Nazi regime during the Second World War," though not of specific details of the Holocaust.
The Supreme Court ultimately ruled that the section of the Criminal Code under which Zundel was charged was unconstitutional.
Dufraimont says one of the reasons that arguments about judicial notice arise in hate speech trials is because the courts want to ensure that everyone accused of a crime has the opportunity to defend themselves, adding that part of that defence, for example, might be questioning the hatefulness of the Nazis.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New Omicron subvariant BA.2.75 detected in Canada
A new Omicron subvariant that is driving infections in India has been detected in Canada.
Bank of Canada expected to raise key interest rate by 0.75% Wednesday
The Bank of Canada will make its key interest rate announcement this morning as inflation remains well above its target. Many economists are forecasting the central bank will raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point.
Canadian food suppliers signal more price hikes coming to grocery stores this fall
Canadian food suppliers are once again issuing notices to grocery retailers informing them of upcoming price hikes.
Rogers will reimburse customers for up to 5 days of service
Following Rogers' nationwide network outage from last week, which interrupted telephone and internet services, the company announced on Tuesday that it will reimburse all impacted customers for up to five days of service.
Exclusive | RCMP vacancy rate highest in Manitoba, Nunavut and B.C.
The RCMP's national vacancy rate is currently 4.3 per cent, which is equivalent to an estimated 300 positions. With fewer recruits entering training and more members leaving, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police needs to fill more boots.
Ex-boyfriend charged in connection with Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
The former boyfriend of Elnaz Hajtamiri faces charges in connection with her alleged abduction six months ago in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
Redblacks' Masoli calls out racism in CFL following Marino hit response
Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli has spoken out following Friday's game in which he was severely injured by Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Garrett Marino, accusing the league of turning a blind eye to racism.
Uvalde's new anguish: Video shows police waiting in school
A new wave of anger swept through Uvalde on Tuesday over surveillance footage of police officers in body armor milling in the hallway of Robb Elementary School while a gunman carried out a massacre inside a fourth-grade classroom where 19 children and two teachers were killed.
Cheney: Trump attempted to contact Jan. 6 witness
Abruptly raising the question of witness tampering, the Jan. 6 committee revealed Tuesday that Donald Trump had attempted to contact a person who was talking to the panel about its investigation of the former president and the 2021 attack on the Capitol.
Toronto
-
Ontario to reveal plan for expanded fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose eligibility
Ontario will release its plan for expanded fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose eligibility and update its testing strategy at an announcement on Wednesday.
-
Home price forecast for GTA slashed by Royal LePage over aggressive interest rate hikes
Royal LePage has cut its home price forecast for this year amid a series of aggressive interest rate hikes which have pushed up the cost of borrowing and cooled the demand for housing.
-
Police look to identify seven persons of interest in fatal Mississauga stabbing
Police are looking to identify seven persons of interest after a man was fatally stabbed outside a banquet hall in Mississauga earlier this month.
Atlantic
-
Former neighbour stands by story RCMP did 'nothing' on N.S. killer's spousal abuse
A former neighbour of the man who carried out the 2020 Nova Scotia mass killing stood by her story on Tuesday that RCMP did "nothing" when she reported a violent domestic assault years before the rampage.
-
Woman dies, man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after van collides with dump truck: N.S. RCMP
One person has died and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision between a van and a dump truck in South Alton, N.S.
-
'A lot of isolation': Immunocompromised Maritimers feeling left behind as COVID-19 restrictions disappear
As COVID-19 restrictions disappear and Maritimers learn to live with the virus, some immunocompromised individuals say they're feeling left behind and forgotten.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man discovered on fire dies in hospital: Police
The victim of what police have described as a 'serious assault' in east London has died.
-
House fire in St. Thomas
Crews are on scene at a working house fire in St. Thomas.
-
Increased police presence in Parkhill
Middlesex OPP are giving a heads up to people in Parkhill that they may see an increased police presence throughout town Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadian food suppliers signal more price hikes coming to grocery stores this fall
Canadian food suppliers are once again issuing notices to grocery retailers informing them of upcoming price hikes.
-
KED is dead: Sudbury council ends involvement in Kingsway arena project
It was all eyes on Greater Sudbury’s city council meeting on Tuesday as the fate of the Kingsway Entertainment District was determined and after a marathon discussion, the city voted to formally ended its involvement in the development.
-
Sudbury man makes remarkable progress following devastating workplace injury
It’s been a scary couple of weeks for Cameron Stone and his family, but the Sudbury man says he's firmly on the road to recovery.
Calgary
-
'A disappointing day': Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau to test open market
Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau has made the decision to test free agency. Flames GM Brad Treliving made the announcement on Tuesday evening.
-
Household income declines in Alberta, but still among highest in Canada
Data released by Statistics Canada shows people living in Edmonton and Calgary brought home less money in 2020 than they did five years prior.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Stormy weather possible across southern Alberta this afternoon
Calgary's heat warning likely not leaving – and we may add severe thunderstorms to the mix Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
‘I’m gonna have some real issues': Kitchener residents left with driveway paving regret
A number of residents living on Carleton Street in Kitchener say they’re feeling regret after agreeing to an unsolicited opportunity for driveway paving.
-
Ontario's top doctor to announce expansion of COVID-19 booster shots Wednesday
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health is set to make an announcement Wednesday regarding the expansion of eligibility for fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
-
One airlifted after crash in Cambridge
One person has been airlifted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash at a Cambridge roundabout.
Vancouver
-
Firefighters in Vancouver may stop responding to many non-life-threatening medical calls under trial
Vancouver firefighters may soon make changes to how they respond to medical calls, according to a memo obtained by CTV News Vancouver.
-
'An immense tragedy': Family of man who died in B.C. workplace accident awarded $875K
The surviving family of a young man who died when he was crushed by a cement-pumping truck at a work site was awarded $875,000 by a B.C. court Monday, with the judge describing their loss as an "immense tragedy."
-
'A dilemma': Muddled messaging from B.C. health officials compounds booster availability confusion
Days after the province caved to public and political pressure on the availability of fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, British Columbians are increasingly confused and conflicted about what to do next.
Edmonton
-
'I'm back': Evander Kane signs on for another 4 seasons with Oilers
The evening before NHL free agency began, Evander Kane signed a four-year, $5.125 million per year extension with the Edmonton Oilers.
-
Household income declines in Alberta, but still among highest in Canada
Data released by Statistics Canada shows people living in Edmonton and Calgary brought home less money in 2020 than they did five years prior.
-
Bank of Canada expected to raise key interest rate by 0.75% Wednesday
The Bank of Canada will make its key interest rate announcement this morning as inflation remains well above its target. Many economists are forecasting the central bank will raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point.
Windsor
-
Showers expected in Windsor-Essex
Showers are expected across the Windsor-Essex region on Wednesday.
-
Ontario to reveal plan for expanded fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose eligibility
Ontario will release its plan for expanded fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose eligibility and update its testing strategy at an announcement on Wednesday.
-
Bank of Canada expected to raise key interest rate by 0.75% Wednesday
The Bank of Canada will make its key interest rate announcement this morning as inflation remains well above its target. Many economists are forecasting the central bank will raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point.
Regina
-
NEW
NEW | A first for Regina, Caribbean Carnival on its way to the Queen City
Regina will have its inaugural Caribbean Carnival festival this summer and it’s set to fill the Queen City streets with colour and excitement.
-
Redblacks' Masoli calls out racism in CFL following Marino hit response
Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli has spoken out following Friday's game in which he was severely injured by Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Garrett Marino, accusing the league of turning a blind eye to racism.
-
'It’s not done with us': BA.5 subvariant leads to emerging seventh wave of COVID-19
A summer COVID-19 surge is emerging across Canada as the more transmissible BA.5 subvariant pops up, including in Saskatchewan.
Ottawa
-
Redblacks' Masoli calls out racism in CFL following Marino hit response
Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli has spoken out following Friday's game in which he was severely injured by Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Garrett Marino, accusing the league of turning a blind eye to racism.
-
Ontario to reveal plan for expanded fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose eligibility
Ontario will release its plan for expanded fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose eligibility and update its testing strategy at an announcement on Wednesday.
-
Bank of Canada expected to raise key interest rate by 0.75% Wednesday
The Bank of Canada will make its key interest rate announcement this morning as inflation remains well above its target. Many economists are forecasting the central bank will raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point.
Saskatoon
-
Frank Young's family 'heartbroken' after missing Sask. boy's body found
During a sombre news conference, the family of Frank Young shared both their sadness and their appreciation for those who helped search him.
-
Saskatoon under extreme heat warning
Environment Canada has issued an extreme heat warning for the western half of Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon.
-
Sask. Lotto Max winner plans to pay off debts with $100,000 win
John Lalonde was waiting in line to pay for his groceries on June 24 when he remembered to check his Lotto Max ticket.