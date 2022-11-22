Lead in drinking water at some Quebec schools still exceeds Health Canada guideline
About a year after the Quebec government released a report on the levels of lead in the drinking water in schools, some school boards have yet to make all the necessary repairs.
Among the reasons cited for the delays are government financing issues, labour shortages at plumbing and water testing companies, difficulty procuring parts and the pandemic.
According to data released in 2021 by the Ministry of Education, more than a third of Quebec's public school fountains and faucets contained too much lead and about two-thirds "respect the new Health Canada guideline of five micrograms of lead per litre of water (5 ug/L).
The scope of the work needed to rectify the issues range from the installation of filters to "major renovations of the plumbing networks," including the "replacement of obsolete plumbing fixtures and pipes," the summary explained.
This past spring the ministry requested a progress report from school boards and service centres to evaluate "the status of the system," spokesperson Bryan St-Louis told CTV News. He said, "an update will be published shortly."
WAITING FOR 'FINANCING'
CTV contacted a couple of school boards and the largest service centre in Montreal to ask if they're making headway.
The Centre de services scolaire de Montréal (CSSDM) which runs 233 schools, acknowledged there are supply delays and a shortage of plumbing contractors getting in the way of the work.
"That being said, this is not the reason why we have 34.3% of water points that do not meet the requirements of the Ministry," said spokesperson Alain Perron.
"It should be noted that we do not currently have any work planned for all these water points. We are waiting for the instructions of the "lead in water" orientation committee of the Ministry of Education for the prioritization of the work, as well as the associated financing," he said.
CTV contacted the ministry to ask why the work hasn't been prioritized and why financing has not been forthcoming, if that is indeed the case, but have not yet received a reply.
LABOUR SHORTAGE AND SUPPLY ISSUES
Given the age and condition of many of the province's schools, a subject that came up often during the last provincial election campaign the large-scale plumbing project is ambitious.
But that doesn't make it less of a priority, said English Montreal School Board spokesperson (EMSB), Michael Cohen, who said they're aiming for 100 per cent compliance.
"We're pleased to say we've accomplished what is needed to be done in most of our youth sector and adult buildings," said Cohen.
According to the ministry's 2021 report, the EMSB had to remediate 89 water sources in its elementary schools and 61 in their adult sector and high schools, where lead levels exceeded the norm.
"Out of 86 water points in our elementary schools (identified by the EMSB), 65 have been corrected. And in our high schools and adult sector, out of 61 water points 35 have been corrected," he said.
Cohen said the work has been held up in part because they've had other health-related issues to attend to like addressing air quality concerns due to COVID-19.
"The other problem is that right now we're getting the corrective measures checked, the water quality tested again but the firm, the engineering firm we're using, is having a shortage of staff," said Cohen.
The schools' water fountains all have filters, Cohen said, so students and staff are still being advised to run the water for one minute before drinking.
If they plan to drink from a tap, the advice is to let the water run for five minutes before consuming.
The education ministry agreed with the contention that it has been difficult for school boards to get work completed for reasons beyond their control.
"It is true that supply and labor issues complicate the execution of the work," said St-Louis.
The Lester B. Pearson school board said it's already taken numerous measures to eliminate any risks associated with lead in the drinking water.
In a statement to CTV the administration wrote it "maintains that the quality of its water for consumption purposes is perfectly safe at its different schools and centres."
The board also said its rates of conformity are higher than those included in the ministry report because the report did not contain updated information.
According to school board spokesperson Darren Becker, about 20 per cent of the water systems in its schools still need to be assessed. Of the sources already analysed, 80 percent in elementary schools conform to guidelines, he said, as do 72 per cent at high schools and continuing education facilities.
The ministry said it will continue to "work closely" with school boards to make all corrections as quickly as possible.
It maintains that with the mitigation measures in place: filters, preventive flushing procedures and closing off some sources altogether, "the health of the occupants is not compromised," St-Louis said.
With files from The Canadian Press
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lawyer representing 'Freedom Convoy' at Emergencies Act inquiry removed from proceedings
One of the lawyers representing the core 'Freedom Convoy' organizers at the Public Order Emergency Commission was asked to leave the hearing room on Tuesday after a tense exchange with the commissioner overseeing the proceedings.
'Irresponsible populist nonsense': Addictions minister calls out Poilievre over drug policy
Mental Health and Addictions Minister Caroyln Bennett says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's comments about safe drug consumptions sites are "irresponsible" and "misguided."
Alberta paramedic in mourning after treating critically injured teen not realizing it was her daughter
An Alberta paramedic who responded to a horrific crash where she treated a severely injured teenager, not realizing it was her own daughter, is mourning the loss of her child.
Some recent homebuyers will find rate hikes painful as mortgages go up: BoC
Recent homebuyers with variable-rate mortgages will find the adjustment to higher interest rates more painful, said Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers.
Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas
The suspect in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado gay nightclub changed his name more than six years ago as a teenager, after filing a legal petition in Texas saying he wanted to 'protect himself' from a father with a criminal history.
Labour groups allege workers at Canadian Tire supplier factories paid poverty wages
Canadian labour groups have filed a complaint with a federal corporate watchdog saying Canadian Tire failed to ensure workers in its South Asian supplier factories are paid a living wage.
Pilot project at Canada-U.S. border crossing offers hope for stalled Nexus program
There's a glimmer of hope in the ongoing impasse between Canada and the United States over the Nexus fast-traveller program. The Canada Border Services Agency says the two countries are exploring 'shorter-term measures' to shrink a backlog of applications.
Alta. man to be sentenced for 1st-degree murder in deaths of Hinton woman, toddler
Robert Keith Major will be back in an Alberta courtroom Tuesday morning when a three-day sentencing hearing starts for the convicted double murderer.
Toronto
-
Driving to Buffalo for Black Friday deals? Read this first
If you're planning to drive into the United States later this week to take advantage of the Black Friday deals south of the border, officials on both sides are reminding travellers of what they can expect -- and how should they prepare -- for the journey.
-
Residents asked to be on lookout for fallen meteor that landed in Ontario
Scientists are calling on people in Ontario to keep an eye out for pieces of a meteorite that crashed down in the area this weekend.
-
Ontario NDP leadership race deadline nears; only one candidate declared
There are less than two weeks to go in the Ontario NDP leadership race and Marit Stiles, the sole official candidate, is so far the presumptive winner.
Atlantic
-
Federal consumer carbon price to expand to three Atlantic provinces next summer
Three Atlantic provinces will be subject to the federal consumer carbon price next summer, with their residents getting the quarterly rebate cheques meant to prevent households from being worse off financially as a result of the program.
-
Homicide rate dropped in the Maritimes in 2021, but gang-related killings increased: Statistics Canada
New numbers from Statistics Canada show the homicide rate decreased in all three Maritime provinces in 2021, but gang-related killings increased in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
-
Man found dead outside Moncton City Hall; death not considered suspicious
A man was found dead outside Moncton City Hall overnight.
London
-
15-year-old girl charged following stabbing at downtown London, Ont. school
A 15-year-old girl has been charged in relation to a stabbing incident that occurred at H.B. Beal Secondary School on Monday, London police said.
-
Man charged after vases, plaques stolen from St. Peter’s Cemetery
A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged after sentimental bronze vases and plaques were stolen from St. Peter’s Cemetery in London, Ont. last week, courtesy of a tip from the public, London police said.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Lack of beds forces cancellation of children's surgeries in London
Surgical activity at London's Children's Hospital is being reduced because of a lack of inpatient beds.
Northern Ontario
-
Man dropped off at Sudbury hospital clinging to life with gunshot wounds
Police in Greater Sudbury are dealing with a mystery after a gunshot victim was dropped off at Health Sciences North late Monday evening.
-
Police ID two seniors found dead after fire in Sturgeon Falls
The Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has identified the remains of two deceased people located following a fire in West Nipissing on Nov. 2.
-
Wawa doctor named Ontario Family Physician of the Year
Dr. Anjali Oberai of Wawa has been named the 2022 Ontario Family Physician of the Year by the Ontario College of Family Physicians.
Calgary
-
Alberta paramedic in mourning after treating critically injured teen not realizing it was her daughter
An Alberta paramedic who responded to a horrific crash where she treated a severely injured teenager, not realizing it was her own daughter, is mourning the loss of her child.
-
Ottawa learned of Coutts, Alta., 'individuals armed to the teeth' day before Emergencies Act, Medicino says
Canada's public safety minister told the inquiry into the Freedom Convoy he learned of the lethal threat presented by protesters at a major border crossing in southern Alberta a day before the government invoked the Emergencies Act.
-
Witness sought after man found unresponsive on 17th Avenue dies in hospital
Calgary police are hoping to identify a person who may have more information about the death of a man earlier this year.
Kitchener
-
Police identify victim killed in crash near Mitchell, Ont.
The driver killed in a crash near Mitchell, Ont. Monday has been identified as 24-year-old Mathew Kuilboer of London, Ont.
-
Driver charged after child dragged by school bus near Brantford, Ont.
A 64-year-old school bus driver from Brant County has been charged with careless driving after a five-year-old child was dragged by a school bus.
-
Five students displaced by fire in Waterloo, $250K in damage
A fire that caused $250,000 in damage has left five students without a place to stay.
Vancouver
-
California man who 'simply chose not to follow' Canada's COVID-19 testing rules must pay fines, B.C. judge rules
A California resident who repeatedly crossed into British Columbia at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic without meeting Canada's PCR testing requirements has been ordered to pay thousands of dollars in fines he was issued at the border.
-
Vancouver city council to vote on motion allocating funding for more police, nurses
Vancouver city council is expected to vote on a motion today launching a flagship promise by the city's new mayor to hire more police and mental health nurses, but the idea facing pushback.
-
Snowfall warning in effect on major stretch of B.C. highway
With wintery weather forecast to fall across the B.C. Interior, a snowfall warning is in effect for a stretch of the Coquihalla Highway.
Edmonton
-
$50K offered for help to arrest man wanted in Edmonton 'mass shooting event'
A first-degree murder suspect who has evaded Edmonton police for more than eight months now has a bounty out for information leading to his arrest.
-
Premier Smith to announce new affordability programs in televised address: sources
Premier Danielle Smith will announce more supports on Tuesday for Albertans dealing with high electricity, natural gas and fuel bills, government sources confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
-
2 Edmontonians take home pair of $1M Lotto Max prizes
Two Edmontonians recently became $1 million richer after checking their October Lotto Max tickets.
Windsor
-
City to evacuate residents living in heatless downtown apartment, opens emergency shelter
The City of Windsor is opening an emergency shelter for residents living in an Ouellette Avenue apartment building who are unable to find alternate accommodations.
-
Windsor police getting $1.5 million for more automated licence plate readers
The Ontario government is giving the Windsor Police Service almost $1.5 million to add automated licence plate readers to more cruisers.
-
Lawyer representing 'Freedom Convoy' at Emergencies Act inquiry removed from proceedings
One of the lawyers representing the core 'Freedom Convoy' organizers at the Public Order Emergency Commission was asked to leave the hearing room on Tuesday after a tense exchange with the commissioner overseeing the proceedings.
Regina
-
Ottawa approves Saskatchewan's carbon pricing plan
Saskatchewan’s carbon pricing plan has been approved by the federal government. The plan is set to replace the federal carbon tax in the province beginning on Jan. 1, 2023.
-
'Call to call to call': Regina paramedics dealing with increase of 2.6K ambulance calls in 2022
Paramedics in Saskatchewan, particularly in the province’s two urban centres, are feeling the effects of a significant increase in call volumes this year.
-
Poor conditions could be contributing factor to vacancy rate of government-owned housing
The condition of government-owned housing was debated in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Monday.
Ottawa
-
Here's the latest Ottawa Public Health data on COVID-19 and the flu
Ottawa Public Health is reporting two new COVID-19 deaths in the capital over the weekend in its Tuesday update. The latest data on the spread of influenza in the city show more people have been testing positive.
-
Lawyer representing 'Freedom Convoy' at Emergencies Act inquiry removed from proceedings
One of the lawyers representing the core 'Freedom Convoy' organizers at the Public Order Emergency Commission was asked to leave the hearing room on Tuesday after a tense exchange with the commissioner overseeing the proceedings.
-
Feds announce $90 million for 270 new housing units in Ottawa
The federal government is earmarking more than $90 million to help build more than 270 new housing units in Ottawa, most of them affordable and below-market.
Saskatoon
-
'Experience that I'll never forget': Sask. basketball player attends White House reception
Former Saskatchewan basketball player Michael Linklater attended the first ever Native American Heritage Month reception at the White House.
-
Missing northern Sask. man found dead: RCMP
A 47-year-old man missing since November 16 has been found dead, according to an RCMP news release.
-
Safety rules not followed, Sask. northern airline says
A small airline serving northern Saskatchewan has suspended two pilots pending an investigation into a failure to follow de-icing procedures.