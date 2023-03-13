Laval University professors to call unlimited general strike

Around 1,280 unionized professors at Laval University are expected to call an indefinite general strike on Monday, as there is no indication that the negotiations of the last few hours between the institution's management and the Laval University professors' union (SPUL) have been able to avoid this.

On March 2, the professors adopted a strike mandate at a general assembly, with 94.5 per cent of them voting in favour of the strike, which was to begin on March 13. The union said at the time that nearly three-quarters of its members were present at the meeting.

The most recent collective agreement for SPUL members expired on Dec. 1. The SPUL's demands include an increase in the employment floor, an equitable distribution of positions, an increase in administrative support, a better work-life balance and workload management.

Laval University's president, Sophie D'Amours, urged union members not to demand working conditions on behalf of all their colleagues across the country, saying that Laval University does not have the revenues of other Canadian universities.

Management noted that only activities offered by SPUL members will be affected by the strike, whether they are in person or remotely. The list of affected activities for the next week is available.