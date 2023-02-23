Laval's Leylah Fernandez and U.S. partner Mattek-Sands ousted from doubles play in Dubai

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., and American partner Bethany Mattek-Sands lost 7-5, 7-5 to Russians Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championship on Thursday.

The Russians won 68 per cent of their first serves, compared to 58 per cent for Fernandez and Mattek-Sands.

Kudermetova and Samsonova will meet the team of Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok and Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in the semifinals.

Fernandez was bounced from singles play Tuesday, falling 6-1, 6-1 to world No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland.