Laval police seek woman who allegedly pepper-sprayed, assaulted Dollarama staff
The suspect is a Caucasian woman, approximately 27 years old, and speaks with an accent. She stands 5’5, weighs 135 lbs, and has auburn hair and a facial piercing. (CTV Montreal)
Published Monday, April 15, 2019 1:36PM EDT
Laval police are trying to identify a suspected thief.
They say the woman in question was spotted shoplifting several items from a Dollarama in Chomedey last October.
When a security guard tried to stop her, she pepper sprayed him in the face, then struck him several times.
She also allegedly pepper sprayed another female shopper before fleeing in a vehicle.
At the time of the incident, she was wearing a black jacket, dark pants, and black and white shoes.
