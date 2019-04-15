

CTV Montreal





Laval police are trying to identify a suspected thief.

They say the woman in question was spotted shoplifting several items from a Dollarama in Chomedey last October.

When a security guard tried to stop her, she pepper sprayed him in the face, then struck him several times.

She also allegedly pepper sprayed another female shopper before fleeing in a vehicle.

The suspect is a Caucasian woman, approximately 27 years old, and speaks with an accent. She stands 5’5, weighs 135 lbs, and has auburn hair and a facial piercing.

At the time of the incident, she was wearing a black jacket, dark pants, and black and white shoes.