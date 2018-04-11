

CTV Montreal





Laval police are investigating what they believe to be a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning outside of a strip club on des Laurentides.

Police received a call reporting shots fired around 3:30 a.m. Upon arriving at bar Crazy Moon, betweeen Meunier and Torangeau Sts, police recovered shell casings on the ground.

However, no one was hit and no arrests have been made. Police do not currently have any leads.

Investigators will be analyzing surveillance footage from nearby businesses to shed light on the event.