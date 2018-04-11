

CTV Montreal





The body of a woman in her 30's was fished out of Riviere des Prairies Tuesday evening.

A passerby called 911 after noticing the body around 6:30 p.m. near Ile de la Visitation in Ahunstic, just west of the Highway 19 bridge.

Firefighters from Montreal and Laval helped to pull the body from the water.

Police said it was too soon to identify the body, but an autopsy will be performed.