Laval firefighters battle blaze at recycling centre that's burned for more than 14 hours
Laval firefighters have battled a blaze at a recyling centre for over 14 hours. It started Boxing Day and continued to burn Sunday morning. SOURCE: Association des pompiers de Laval/Facebook
MONTREAL -- Smoke continued to billow over Highways 440, 19 and 335 in Laval Sunday morning as firefighters fought a smouldering blaze that's been burning for over 14 hours at a recycling centre in the Vimont area.
The fire broke out at a building Saturday and the flames grew overnight.
The Association des pompiers de Laval posted pictures of the teams battling the fire on the association's Facebook page and said crews were using mechanical shovels to help put the fire out.
The department added that a similar fire in 2019 lasted more than 30 hours.