A Laval family is asking for a public apology from the RCMP, 12 years after they were wrongly charged in Canada’s first human trafficking case.

The home of Nichan Manoukian and Manoudshag Saryboyadijan was raided by police in 2006, when police alleged they were keeping their Ethiopian nanny prisoner in their home.

The charges were later dropped, and the family filed a civil suit against the RCMP and the Attorney General of Canada.

After years of delays, a judge ruled earlier this month in their favour, saying the investigation was botched.

The RCMP and Attorney General of Canada were ordered to pay out $700,000, much less than the $3 million the family was seeking.

The family, however, said it is seeking an apology – something it has been fighting to receive for more than a decade.

“It was a day that was very, very shocking for us,” said Manoukian of the day police descended on their Laval home.

Their daughter Arvine was just 20 years old at the time.

“I had to get out of my bed and go to the living room with my pajamas on. We were allowed to sit there and do nothing. They were all over the house looking for -- I don't know what. Looking everywhere,” she said.

The RCMP took away their Ethiopian nanny. A few months later, Manoukian and Saryboyadijan were accused of human trafficking; the RCMP claiming the couple was keeping her prisoner inside their home, and that she hadn't been paid in a year.

“The house was surrounded by media,” said Manoukian.

The family suspected the nanny had fabricated the story in order to help her claim for refugee status, despite working for the family for eight years, stretching back to when they lived in Lebanon.

“She was like a big sister to me. We used to hang out together. We used to cook together, always inventing recipes together,” said Arvine.

She came with them to Canada and the family said they were helping her to get her citizenship.

“Terrible. These are my parents. How can you charge them with something like that,” said Arvene, clearly still emotional from the ordeal. “They've been doing only good all their lives to everyone.”

Her father's reputation as an architect and interior designer was destroyed.

“Accusing him is like throwing all that he's built into the garbage,” she said.

The charges were eventually dropped – but the damage was done.

“We always felt like we're still accused, all these years,” said Arvine. “And that we need to justify ourselves, all the time, and explain and repeat.”