MONTREAL -- A large gathering is underway in Montreal's Old Port on Sunday evening, despite the city's earlier curfew now being in effect.

As of Sunday evening, curfew begins at 8 p.m. rather than 9:30 p.m. in Quebec's red zones. The change was announced earlier in the week by Premier Francois Legault, who said it was a preventive measure in anticipation of an explosion of COVID-19 cases due to the virus' variants.

Montreal police confirmed the gathering was ongoing and that there were officers on the scene, but said it was too soon to give any details on tickets or arrests.

The gathering comes a day after a large protest against public health measures such as mandatory mask-wearing and alternating attendance in Quebec's schools.