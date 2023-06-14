Lanes reopen on Jacques Cartier Bridge after multi-car crash involving a flipped vehicle

Two right lanes on the Jacques Cartier Bridge were cut off Wednesday morning in the Montreal-bound direction due to a crash involving three vehicles, one of which flipped over.

The severity of the crash is not known but authorities confirmed there were injuries.

Accident majeur pont Jacques Cartier #marc Briere https://t.co/Y19RF5vtVW — martin girard (@elcrabe07) June 14, 2023

After a bout of heavy traffic, the vehicles were towed and the lanes reopened by 10 a.m.