MONTREAL -- A COVID-19 outbreak among lifeguards in Lachine mean the borough's pools will remain closed until August 6.

The swimming pools at Kirkland, LaSalle and Michel-Ménard parks, and the wading pool at LaSalle park, have been closed by the borough since July 22 after a "member of the lifeguard team" tested positive for COVID-19, the borough says.

Last Friday, all the facilities were disinfected by an outside company hired to do the job.

But after an investigation by public health authorities, the city asked all lifeguards in Lachine to stay in isolation up until and including August 5, the borough says.

That necessitates closing all the pools, the borough said, because they can't stay open without lifeguard supervision.