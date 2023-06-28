La Ronde cancels fireworks show over air quality concerns

File: Fireworks light up night sky (Image source: rovenimages.com via Pexels) File: Fireworks light up night sky (Image source: rovenimages.com via Pexels)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon