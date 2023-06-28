Wildfire smog warning issued for Montreal... again

Yet another smog warning has been issued for parts of southern Quebec, including the Montreal area.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says the smoke from northern firefighters will blanket the city starting Wednesday night and throughout Thursday.

However, the agency says the smog will be "less significant" than on Sunday, when Montreal's air quality was ranked the poorest of all major cities worldwide. Smog also filled Montreal skies in early June.

"People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant women, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by smoke," a Tuesday press release from ECCC reads.

Affected Quebecers are cautioned to close their windows when indoors, if possible, and avoid strenous activity outside.

Those required to be outside for extended periods are advised to wear a respirator-type mask, such as an N95 mask.

Areas under the advisory include:

Metro Montreal - Laval

Mont-Tremblant - Sainte-Agathe

Vaudreuil

Valleyfield - Beauharnois

Mont-Laurier

Temperatures in Montreal Friday will remain relatively mild, with a high of 24 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers.

As of around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Quebec's forest fire fighting agency (SOPFEU) reported 73 active wildfires in the province.

So far, more than 1.4 million hectares have burned in what has been Quebec's worst wildfire season on record. The 10-year average is just over 9,000 hectares.

On Tuesday, NASA reported that smoke from Quebec blazes had reached as far as Europe.