L'Arche says co-founder Jean Vanier sexually abused 25 women

FILE - In this May 18, 2018 file photo, Canadian Jean Vanier founder of L'Arche communities poses for a photograph after he received the Templeton Prize at St Martins-in-the-Fields church in London. Vanier, a Canadian religious figure whose charity work helped improve conditions for the developmentally disabled in multiple countries over the past half-century, has died Tuesday May 7, 2019 in Paris after suffering from thyroid cancer at 90. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File) FILE - In this May 18, 2018 file photo, Canadian Jean Vanier founder of L'Arche communities poses for a photograph after he received the Templeton Prize at St Martins-in-the-Fields church in London. Vanier, a Canadian religious figure whose charity work helped improve conditions for the developmentally disabled in multiple countries over the past half-century, has died Tuesday May 7, 2019 in Paris after suffering from thyroid cancer at 90. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Girl, 6, dead after accident at ski resort north of Montreal on Sunday

A six-year-old girl died in hospital Sunday night after being involved in an incident at the Val-Saint-Côme ski resort in Lanaudiere. Quebec police are investigating, though details into the event are not yet known. Officers indicated that it involved a T-bar lift, but they were not able to say more.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon