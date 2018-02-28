

CTV Montreal





A jury has found Kwasi Benjamin guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend Nellie Angutiguluk.

The 29-year-old mother of three, who had moved from the Inuit community of Puvirnituq in Northern Quebec to Montreal, was strangled to the death in May 2015.

Benjamin, 32, was seen arguing with her earlier in the evening, before they returned home to their Cote-des-Neiges apartment.

During the trial, Benjamin said his girlfriend had been suicidal, and that he loved her too much to kill her. He testified that he’d stepped in to stop her from killing herself by hanging on two occasions.

He also told the court that she was alive but completely intoxicated when he put her to bed, and found her dead the next day when he returned from work.

Crown prosecutor Dennis Galiatsatos questioned Benjamin's sincerity under cross-examination, highlighting some discrepancies in Benjamin's version of events.

He paid particular attention to the fact it took the suspect three hours before he came out of his apartment to call 911 for help.

The jury took two days before returning with the guilty verdict.