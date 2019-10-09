MONTREAL -- Coming off an exciting shootout win in Toronto on Saturday, Montreal (1-0-1) is hoping to push its winning streak to two games against the young Buffalo Sabres (2-0-1).

Wednesday kicks off a tough series of three games in four nights against two division rivals and the Stanley Cup Champions.

Between the pipes

In game number three of the 2019-2020 season, coach Claude Julien is already giving Carey Price a night off in favour of backup goalie Keith Kinkaid, who will get the start in Buffalo, marking his first career game as a Hab. With the acquisition of Kinkaid from Columbus, Price will be expected to play less than last year’s marathon 66 games.

Young guns v. young guns

The Habs will need to keep an eye out for Buffalo’s 19-year-old phenom in defenceman Rasmus Dahlin, who is already living up to the hype of being the first overall pick of the 2018 NHL draft. In three games, Dahlin has already picked up one goal and five points - more points than any Hab so far this season.

Habs sophomore sensation Jesperi Kotkaniemi has a goal already in two games, and fellow young guns Nick Suzuki and Cale Fleury have yet to score a point.

Other housekeeping

The Habs announced on Wednesday that right winger Michael McCarron has been placed on waivers. The team announced last month that McCarron sustained a groin injury.

Les Canadiens ont annoncé aujourd’hui que l’attaquant Michael McCarron a été soumis au ballottage de la LNH.



The Canadiens today announced that forward Michael McCarron has been placed on NHL waivers.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 9, 2019

Tonight is the first half of a back-to-back home-and-away doubleheader against division rivals.

The Canadiens host the Detroit Red Wings for the team's home opener Thursday night.

After a Friday night off, the Habs will host the defending Stanley Cup champions, the St-Louis Blues, at the Bell Centre on Saturday.