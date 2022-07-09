Kansas city bests CF Montreal in upset to early lead

Kansas city bests CF Montreal in upset to early lead

Sporting KC's Kayden Pierre, left, clears the ball from CF Montreal’' Jojea Kwizera during first half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Saturday, July 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Sporting KC's Kayden Pierre, left, clears the ball from CF Montreal’' Jojea Kwizera during first half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Saturday, July 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada will return repaired gas turbine for Nord Stream 1 pipeline

Canada will return a repaired Russian turbine to Germany needed for maintenance on the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, Canada's minister of natural resources said in a statement on Saturday. The federal government is issuing a 'time-limited and revocable permit' to exempt the return of the turbine.

This file photo shows view of pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the Ostsee-Pipeline-Anbindungsleitung-Baltic Sea Pipeline Link long-distance gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany, June 21, 2022. (Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP)

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon