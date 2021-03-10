MONTREAL -- The disagreement between the sides in the spat over Court of Quebec judges' bilingualism is not at all a question of judicial independence, says Minister of Justice Simon Jolin-Barrette.

During a news conference on Wednesday in Montreal, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General was called on to comment on the disagreement between him and the Court of Quebec Chief Justice regarding judges' need to be bilingual.

The daily La Presse revealed that the minister refused to require bilingualism for all judges on the court, regardless of the courthouse where they are called upon to practice.

Chief Justice Lucie Rondeau argued that she saw it as a question of work organization that fell under "judicial independence" in the face of politics.

"It is in no way a question of judicial independence," Jolin-Barrette said.

He added that even if he was not also the minister responsible for the Charter of the French language, he would defend the same position.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2021.