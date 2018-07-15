Joly confirms she'll run for reelection in 2019
Heritage Minister Melanie Joly responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 5, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 15, 2018 6:01PM EDT
Melanie Joly will run again in 2019.
The Minister of Canadian Heritage confirmed her intention to run in the 2019 federal election on Sunday, saying she would again wave the Liberal flag in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville riding, which she’s represented since 2015.
In the last election, Joly won the riding with 47 per cent of the vote.
On her Facebok page, the minister said the party would “continue its hard work in assembling winning campaign teams across the country and part of that work is starting in Montreal.”