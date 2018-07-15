

The Canadian Press





Melanie Joly will run again in 2019.

The Minister of Canadian Heritage confirmed her intention to run in the 2019 federal election on Sunday, saying she would again wave the Liberal flag in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville riding, which she’s represented since 2015.

In the last election, Joly won the riding with 47 per cent of the vote.

On her Facebok page, the minister said the party would “continue its hard work in assembling winning campaign teams across the country and part of that work is starting in Montreal.”