Residents of Trois Rivieres have elected Jean Lamarche as their new mayor.

Lamarche won 55 percent of votes cast in the by-election on Sunday, while Jean-Francois Aubin picked up one-third of the ballots. Eric Lord was the candidate preferred by 11 percent of voters.

Lamarche used to work in the communications office for the Ministry of Transportation and was president of Festivoix.

Former mayor Yves Levesque resigned on Dec. 31 because he was in poor health, and he lent his support to Lamarche.

About 38 percent of eligible voters in Trois Rivieres cast ballots.

With a population of 137, 000 Trois Rivieres is the ninth-largest city in Quebec.