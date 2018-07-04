

CTV Montreal





A controversial Jazz Festival show has been cancelled after public outcry over cultural appropriation that led at least one artist to withdraw from the festival.

"Since the beginning of SLAV performances, the Festival team has been shaken and strongly affected by all comments receivied," said festival organizers in a statement. "We would like to apologize to those who were hurt. It was not our intention at all."

In a statement, theatre company Ex Machina acknowledged the festival's decision and declined to comment further.

Those who hold tickets to scheduled performances can obtain refunds at the point of purchase.

On Tuesday, singer Moses Sumney said he was disappointed that the production of "SLAV" -- featuring a white woman singing songs composed by black slaves -- was booked by the festival.

The musician tweeted he could not present his music at the festival in good conscience and has moved his already sold-out show to another smaller venue.

A jazz fest spokeswoman said they respect Sumney's decision and hope he will come back in the future.

Regarding our Montreal show: pic.twitter.com/I8dr7OM8SA — Moses Sumney (@MosesSumney) July 3, 2018

to further explain my position, for those who missed my point, I've decided to publish the letter I wrote the festival before canceling: https://t.co/dhqUpWTqSx — Moses Sumney (@MosesSumney) July 3, 2018

- With files from The Canadian Press