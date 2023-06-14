Jacques Farcy is the new president and CEO of the SAQ

Jacques Farcy, who has been the president and CEO of the Societe quebecoise du cannabis (SQDC) for the past two years, will now head up the Societe des alcools du Québec (SAQ).

The Quebec government's council of ministers appointed Farcy president and CEO of the SAQ on Wednesday. He will start his new duties on June 26.

Catherine Dagenais had been at the company's helm since 2018 and is now retiring. She worked for the SAQ for 23 years.

"The prospect of contributing to the SAQ's development and working, together, with each member of the great SAQ team, to satisfy each and every customer on a daily basis and generate value for Quebec, excites me greatly," Farcy said in an SAQ news release.

Farcy previously worked for the SAQ between 2015 and 2021. His positions included vice president of sales and marketing.

He also holds an Executive MBA from HEC Montréal - McGill University and a diploma from the Institut Commercial de Nancy, in France.

The businessman "has over 30 years of experience in strategic management and the development of omnichannel corporate strategies," reads the release.

During his tenure at SQDC, Farcy contributed to implementing 90-minute delivery in several regions of the province, and prepared the Crown corporation's next strategic plan.

"I congratulate Mr. Farcy on his appointment as President and CEO of the Société des alcools du Québec. Drawing on his experience as a manager and his knowledge of the corporation, I am confident that he will be able to effectively support its development and performance, for the benefit of all Quebecers," said Finance Minister Eric Girard in the release.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 14, 2023.