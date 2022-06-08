'It's obvious': Quebec Liberals accuse CAQ of sovereigntist agenda
Quebec Liberals accused the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) of a sovereigntist agenda Monday, claiming the party wants to hold a referendum for Quebec independence.
It was the issue of the day at the National Assembly, with Liberal (QLP) MNA Marc Tanguay making the charge.
"Do you really think that François Legault will miss his chance? I don't think so. It's obvious," said Tanguay. "François Legault was, by far, one of the most dedicated separatists when he was with the [Parti Quebecois]."
The CAQ denied the accusation, with French Language Minister Simon Jolin Barrette reaffirming that party's view that Quebec is a part of Canada.
During the lead-up to the last election, Legault himself said the CAQ government would never hold a referendum on Quebec independence.
"I'm clear in French and in English: Never will a CAQ government hold a referendum on sovereignty. Not in the first mandate, not in the second. Never," were his words in August of 2018.
But Tanguay doesn't buy it, claiming the CAQ will bring on another referendum when the time is right.
He thinks the CAQ's avoidance of the inflammatory "R-word" -- referendum -- is "the new strategy" for Quebec's separation from the rest of the nation.
Meanwhile, the Parti Quebecois (PQ) -- a party with an overwhelming goal of sovereignty -- was troubled by the CAQ's avoidance of the "S-word."
"Obviously, they're not even capable of saying the word [sovereignity]," said PQ leader Pierre Plamondon. "It's so difficult for them to even mention this possibility."
The comments follow the premier's recent announcement of two new CAQ candidates, Bernard Drainville and Caroline St-Hilarie, both of whom have ties to the sovereigntist movement.
Although Drainville is a former PQ minister, he has since expressed his favour for the CAQ's "nationalist" approach, which he defines as fighting for a stronger Quebec within Canada.
He said Quebecers no longer have an "appetite" for the sovereignty debate.
"I've always been a nationalist first and foremost, and I've taken stock of the fact that Quebecers have moved beyond this debate," he said on Tuesday.
- WATCH THE INTERVIEW: Bernard Drainville on why he's running for the CAQ
On Sunday, Legault also announced the candidacy of Caroline St-Hilaire, a former Bloc Quebecois minister.
St-Hilaire is known to be a dedicated sovereigntist and has openly criticized the Legault government's priorities in the past.
Quebec has already held two referendums on the issue, once in 1980 and again in 1995. In both instances, a narrow majority of Quebecers voted "no" to independence.
