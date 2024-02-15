Investigation into the impact of wait times for children in Quebec youth protection

The Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse announced Thursday that it has opened a systemic inquiry into the impact of wait times for children in youth protection (DPJ).

In a press release, the Commission explains that its Quebec-wide investigation is due to recurring and chronic problems in the system.

According to Suzanne Arpin, the Commission's vice-president responsible for the youth mandate, in addition to issues raised by judges in court, the organization has observed numerous problems throughout its investigations.

The Commission says it has documented the issue of wait times for children within the DPJ and found that the situation has worsened.

It says it hopes the Quebec-wide inquiry will recommend systemic solutions for the well-being of its most vulnerable children.

The Commission says its investigation will focus on delays in two areas: the wait before a report is evaluated by the DPJ and the wait to receive services once a child's safety and development are considered compromised.

The Commission invites anyone who believes that the rights of a child under the care of the DPJ have been violated to contact it.

Though the investigation's process is not public, the Commission says it may reveal its systemic recommendations once it is complete.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 15, 2024.