Investigation into the impact of wait times for children in Quebec youth protection
The Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse announced Thursday that it has opened a systemic inquiry into the impact of wait times for children in youth protection (DPJ).
In a press release, the Commission explains that its Quebec-wide investigation is due to recurring and chronic problems in the system.
According to Suzanne Arpin, the Commission's vice-president responsible for the youth mandate, in addition to issues raised by judges in court, the organization has observed numerous problems throughout its investigations.
The Commission says it has documented the issue of wait times for children within the DPJ and found that the situation has worsened.
It says it hopes the Quebec-wide inquiry will recommend systemic solutions for the well-being of its most vulnerable children.
The Commission says its investigation will focus on delays in two areas: the wait before a report is evaluated by the DPJ and the wait to receive services once a child's safety and development are considered compromised.
The Commission invites anyone who believes that the rights of a child under the care of the DPJ have been violated to contact it.
Though the investigation's process is not public, the Commission says it may reveal its systemic recommendations once it is complete.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 15, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gunfire at Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration kills 1 and wounds nearly two dozen, including children
A mass shooting near the end of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration on Wednesday sent terrified fans scrambling for cover and left 21 people wounded -- including at least eight children -- and a mother of two dead.
Makers of COVID-19 protective equipment seek over $5 billion in damages from Ottawa
Canadian manufacturers of masks and other equipment for protecting against COVID-19 are seeking more than $5 billion in damages from the federal government, saying Ottawa misled them about buying and helping sell their products.
Air Canada's chatbot gave a B.C. man the wrong information. Now, the airline has to pay for the mistake
Air Canada has been ordered to compensate a B.C. man because its chatbot gave him inaccurate information.
Winter storm warnings for parts of Atlantic Canada: 60 cm of snow possible, some schools cancelled
Schools in Newfoundland's capital are closed today, due to the threat of inclement winter weather. The head office for NLSchools in St. John's will be open, but officials say not until 11:00 a.m. local time.
Brantford, Ont., woman sentenced to house arrest for defrauding doulas
The Brantford woman who defrauded and deceived doulas was sentenced Wednesday. Her victims – and even the judge – expressed disappointment with the outcome.
B.C. cafe owner alleges landlord offered rent reduction for sexual relationship
A café owner from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has filed a human rights complaint alleging her former landlord tried to pressure her into having a sexual relationship in exchange for reduced rent.
NEW Many Canadians say prescription costs are so high they're having to split their pills or skip doses
As the federal government negotiates a pharmacare deal to address medication coverage, a new survey reveals that some Canadians are resorting to cost-cutting means to save on critical prescriptions.
DEVELOPING Israeli forces storm main hospital in southern Gaza, killing patient and wounding six others
Israeli forces stormed the main hospital in southern Gaza on Thursday, hours after Israeli fire killed a patient and wounded six others inside the complex. The Israeli army said it was a limited operation seeking the remains of hostages taken by Hamas.
'I slept with my half-sibling': Woman's horror story reflects loosely regulated nature of U.S. fertility industry
Victoria Hill never quite understood how she could be so different from her father – in looks and in temperament. The 39-year-old licensed clinical social worker from suburban Connecticut used to joke that perhaps she was the mailman's child. Her joke eventually became no laughing matter.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
-
'Heavy snow' to fall on Toronto, much of southern Ontario Thursday
Toronto is currently under a winter weather travel advisory with a burst of heavy snowfall expected to arrive in the region later today.
-
Woman seriously injured in Davisville Village shooting
A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in the Davisville Village area late Wednesday night.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP continue search for missing ice sailor in Shediac Bay area
Search teams continued to look for a missing ice sailor in the Shediac Bay, N.B., area Thursday morning.
-
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck in Eastern Passage: police
Police say a pedestrian has been sent to hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Eastern Passage, N.S., Thursday morning.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.
London
-
International student community in mourning after crash north of London claims two
CTV News has learned that the 10 passengers involved in Tuesday's crash were international students from Fanshawe College in London and Conestoga College in Kitchener.
-
Students on board bus during collision, no injuries reported
Huron County OPP responded to a close call Wednesday afternoon after an ATV collided with a school bus.
-
Home County sets record straight on upstart festival
The Home County Folk League is setting the record straight about an upstart festival taking its spot at Victoria Park this summer.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING SUV driver killed in Highway 144 crash with commercial vehicle
A northern Ontario man is dead after a crash involving a commercial vehicle and SUV on Highway 144 on Wednesday in the Cartier area north of Sudbury, police say.
-
Incoming snowstorm expected to bring up to 15 cm, many school buses cancelled
Environment Canada issued weather alerts across northeastern Ontario on Thursday morning as an approaching storm is expected to bring up to 15 cm of snow.
-
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
Calgary
-
Lethbridge police at scene of 'critical incident'
Lethbridge police are advising members of the public about a 'critical incident' on Thursday morning.
-
'Punching for my life': Calgary man recounts cougar attack in Banff National Park
Spencer Weilermann was on a solo day trip Monday, hiking along the Rockbound Lake trailhead around 11 a.m. when the life-threatening encounter occurred.
-
Calgary vendors see signs of potential engagement boom
Many couples who got together after pandemic restrictions lifted are hitting a relationship milestone, and the local wedding industry is starting to see the impacts of a potential engagement boom.
Kitchener
-
Brantford, Ont., woman sentenced to house arrest for defrauding doulas
The Brantford woman who defrauded and deceived doulas was sentenced Wednesday. Her victims – and even the judge – expressed disappointment with the outcome.
-
Conestoga College student killed in crash near London
Two students, one from Conestoga College and the other from Fanshawe College, were killed in a crash Wednesday that left another eight people hurt.
-
Regional councillor calls living situation 'inhumane' for Conestoga College's international students
A Waterloo Region councillor is criticizing Conestoga College’s response to the housing crisis after an encounter with an international student.
Vancouver
-
B.C. cafe owner alleges landlord offered rent reduction for sexual relationship
A café owner from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has filed a human rights complaint alleging her former landlord tried to pressure her into having a sexual relationship in exchange for reduced rent.
-
'It's still happening': 33rd annual Women's Memorial March draws thousands
Thousands of people gathered in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Wednesday for the 33rd annual Women's Memorial March.
-
Air Canada's chatbot gave a B.C. man the wrong information. Now, the airline has to pay for the mistake
Air Canada has been ordered to compensate a B.C. man because its chatbot gave him inaccurate information.
Edmonton
-
Union, city realize any negotiated raise for Edmonton civic workers who voted overwhelmingly to strike 'a balancing act'
Workers for the City of Edmonton and its public library who voted overwhelmingly over the last week in favour of strike action want a fair raise "that does not impact taxpayers severely."
-
Dozens register to speak at council about Edmonton's proposed new public spaces bylaw
Edmonton city council held a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss a proposed new public spaces bylaw.
-
NEW
NEW Many Canadians say prescription costs are so high they're having to split their pills or skip doses
As the federal government negotiates a pharmacare deal to address medication coverage, a new survey reveals that some Canadians are resorting to cost-cutting means to save on critical prescriptions.
Windsor
-
Section of Highway 401 eastbound closed after transport truck rollover
All eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Chatham, Ont. are closed after a transport trucked rolled over Thursday morning, sending two people to hospital.
-
Former SACW president arrested after allegedly defrauding organization
The South Asian Centre of Windsor said it has implemented 'new financial controls' after its former president allegedly defrauded the organization out of more than $360,000 over a 12-year period.
-
Despite ratifying new contract with city, Transit Windsor union says major problems need fixing
A top member of the union representing bus drivers across Canada said Windsor's transit service is the most defective in the country.
Regina
-
Canada-wide warrants issued for suspects in 2023 Regina homicide
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is yet again asking the public for help in its investigation of July 2023 homicide.
-
Makers of COVID-19 protective equipment seek over $5 billion in damages from Ottawa
Canadian manufacturers of masks and other equipment for protecting against COVID-19 are seeking more than $5 billion in damages from the federal government, saying Ottawa misled them about buying and helping sell their products.
-
James Smith Cree Nation deploys new indigenous-led emergency alert system
A community-driven solution designed by and for Indigenous communities is now available in app stores.
Ottawa
-
First significant snowfall in a few weeks to hit Ottawa during afternoon commute
The first notable snowfall in a few weeks is in the forecast, Environment Canada says.
-
No injuries reported following church fire in Ottawa's southwest
No injuries were reported following a fire at a church in Richmond, southwest of Ottawa, Ottawa Fire Services says.
-
8-year-old boy with autism donates 70 handmade winter hats to homeless people
Eight-year-old Ethan Brodofski, who has autism and ADHD, wanted to help make a difference in the Brockville community after he noticed a homeless encampment, and realized that some of the people weren't wearing hats and looked cold.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. couple going strong 60 years after meeting at Valentine's dance
Some say Valentine’s Day is all about the commercial hype, but for one Saskatchewan couple, it’s the day they made a lifelong love connection.
-
Sask. care home workers rally for new contract outside LutherCare office
Employees of LutherCare group homes rallied outside the corporate office on Wednesday, calling on their employer to get to the bargaining table.
-
James Smith Cree Nation deploys new indigenous-led emergency alert system
A community-driven solution designed by and for Indigenous communities is now available in app stores.