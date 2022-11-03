Inukjuak to leave diesel behind
NOTE -- This article is part of a collaborative news interactive on energy leadership in Nunavik. To be directed to the home page, click here. Below is a collection of photos captured by Kaaria Quash in the fall of 2021, as the community prepared to build themselves out of diesel reliance.
A quiet morning after the first snowfall of the season in Inukjuak. The town is one of 14 Inuit communities in Nunavik, the northernmost region of Quebec. With a population of roughly 1,800 people, Inukjuak is the third largest community in Nunavik, which is almost the same geographic size as France.
An Arctic sled dog on the outskirts of town. Inukjuak is located 1 500km north of Montreal and is not accessible by road; only by boat (in summer) and plane (year-round), both very expensive options.
A man mounts his ATV. An everyday mode of transport in Inukjuak, where it is common to see people zooming past on these vehicles.
In order to move away from diesel, the community is building a clean energy hydro project, spearheaded by Eric Atagotaaluk and his team at the Pituvik Landholding corporation. Eric shows how diesel imports are transported from ships in the bay, through the metal pipes pictured here, and then on to the “tank farm.”
The tank farm—a collection of giant diesel reservoirs and generators—is how the people of Inukjuak currently get their electricity. Described as an eye-sore, the community hopes to phase these out eventually, only keeping the generators as a backup as they move towards more sustainable hydroelectricity through the Innavik Hydro Project.
Tommy Palliser, a community member and executive director of Nuvviti Development Corporation, reflects on the challenges of using diesel including constant risks of contamination, pollution and energy shortages. When the community first started exploring renewable energy projects, there was concern about hydroelectricity, especially in terms of maintaining water quality.
The new project is a run-of-river project, which works with the flow of the river, not water storage -- unlike a traditional dam.
Community Elder Abraham Kasudluak reflects on life in Inukjuak before diesel, a life of igloos and tents He says he looks forward to the completion of the hydro project, so that Inukjuak will have a steady flow of clean, reliable energy. A fisherman prepares his boat to go whale hunting in Hudson Bay.
A fisherman prepares his boat to go whale hunting in Hudson Bay.
Currently dry, this is where the Innuksuac river will eventually flow once the project is in operation. The 7.5-megawatt dam is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 700,000 tonnes over 40 years and is the first of its kind in Arctic Quebec, and is a collaboration between Inuit-led Pituvik, Innergex (a Quebec renewable energy company) and Hydro Quebec.
Eric Atagotaaluk keeps a watchful eye on construction, which is slated to end in 2023. Before the start of the project, a long period of environmental assessment was carried out to make sure water quality and fish habitat would be maintained and protected.
Workers operate dump trucks and an excavator on the construction site. Energy generated from the hydro facility will provide energy to provide heat and light to the town of Inukjuak, and surplus electricity will be sold back to Hydro Quebec. The entire project cost an estimated $128 million.
Construction in the Arctic is challenging for many reasons, the cold weather limits building season, supplies can only be transported by boat in the summer months, and building on permafrost can be difficult.
From churning rapids to tranquil waters, the river has many faces.
Sitting in the path of a storm, an Arctic sled dog stays vigilant, with seal meat in the foreground.
An early morning perspective.
The town of Inukjuak goes to sleep. The twinkling of lights fueled by diesel will one day give way to a clean energy future.
Montreal Top Stories
-
CLIMATE FEATURE
-
-
LIVE @ 3 P.M.
LIVE @ 3 P.M. | Quebec health officials to give COVID-19 update
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's top 3 grocers posted higher profits this year compared to 5-year average: report
Canada's top three grocers all posted higher profits this year compared with their average performances over the last five years, new research from Dalhousie University has found.
Trudeau, in call with Ford, says use of notwithstanding clause is 'wrong and inappropriate'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Wednesday that his pre-emptive use of the notwithstanding clause in legislation intended to keep education workers from striking is 'wrong and inappropriate.'
Ontario legislation imposing contract on education workers set to pass today
The Doug Ford government and a union representing Ontario education workers appear to be on a collision course Thursday.
Immigration officials say Pelosi attacker was in U.S. illegally
David DePape, the Canadian man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi last week, was in the United States illegally and may face deportation, the Department of Homeland Security said late Wednesday.
WATCH LIVE | Convoy leaders, Tamara Lich, set to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
Three organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" protests in Ottawa are to appear today at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
Annual flu shot can greatly reduce risk of stroke in adults, Canadian researchers say
Getting the flu shot can significantly reduce the chances of having a stroke, according to a new Canadian study.
How Russian soldiers ran a 'cleansing' operation in Bucha
In Bucha, Russian soldiers hunted people on lists prepared by their intelligence services and went door to door to identify potential threats. Those who didn't pass this filtration, including volunteer fighters and civilians suspected of assisting Ukrainian troops, were tortured and executed, surveillance video, audio intercepts and interviews show.
Freeland to unveil federal fall economic statement today
On Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will present Canadians with an update on the state of the economy.
Severe depression eased by single dose of synthetic 'magic mushroom'
A single dose of a synthetic version of the mind-altering component of magic mushrooms, psilocybin, improved depression in people with a treatment-resistant form of the disease, a new study found.
Toronto
-
Ontario legislation imposing contract on education workers set to pass today
The Doug Ford government and a union representing Ontario education workers appear to be on a collision course Thursday.
-
These schools will close for Ontario's education worker walkout on Friday
Here's where the major boards across the Greater Toronto Area currently stand as 55,000 education workers prepare to walk off the job on Friday.
-
This is how many Toronto childcare operators opted into the $10 a day program
Approximately 84 per cent of the licenced childcare centres in Toronto opted into the federal government’s $10 a day program ahead of the deadline for applications on Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. police seek other alleged victims as Catholic priest is charged with sex crimes
A retired Roman Catholic priest is facing multiple sexual assault charges stemming from alleged incidents on P.E.I. in the 1990s.
-
'Visibly shaken up': Alleged Fredericton carjacking ends outside Salisbury, N.B.
Chris Brown says he couldn't believe it when he heard how one of his vehicles was stolen Wednesday morning.
-
Racist, homophobic graffiti written on car in Bridgewater, N.S.
Police in Bridgewater, N.S., are investigating after racist and homophobic graffiti was written on a car earlier this week.
London
-
OPSEU education workers to walk out in solidarity with CUPE
The Ontario Public Service Employees Union says its 8,000 education workers will walk off the job Friday in solidarity with the Canadian Union of Public Employees, whose 55,000 education workers are set to strike.
-
Fatal crash near Ingersoll
Middlesex OPP are investigating a fatal collision that happened near Thames Centre. First responders were called to the scene on Putnam Road around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a serious, single-vehicle crash.
-
Crash causes traffic delays in west London
A multi-vehicle crash tied up traffic in west London Thursday morning. London fire and EMS could be seen on the scene as well as a tow truck.
Northern Ontario
-
Hwy. 144 remains closed after serious crash Wednesday night
Highway 144 remains closed from Gogama to Timmins more than 12 hours after a serious crash in the Watershed area, MTO says.
-
Best friend of Sudbury murder-suicide victim speaks out
Friends of a Greater Sudbury family who were found dead last weekend are sharing fond memories of the family, even as they deal with feelings of shock and numbness.
-
Sudbury police charge man after stabbing
A 40-year-old man is facing charges after a fight escalated to a stabbing that sent a younger man to hospital overnight, Sudbury police say.
Calgary
-
City crews shift focus toward snow and ice on well-used roads and sidewalks
The City of Calgary says crews are still out working on clearing roads to help make commutes safer for drivers and pedestrians.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary's 5-day forecast cools off into more snow
Calgary will have gone 258 days without seeing temperatures this cold – also, it will be snowing.
-
Alberta slightly below national average in health-care spending
A new report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information shows Alberta will spend an estimated $38.7 billion on health care in 2022.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Guelph man convicted of manslaughter in fatal stabbing sentenced to 4.5 years
A Guelph man convicted of manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of Nick Tanti has been sentenced to 4.5 years in prison.
-
Ontario legislation imposing contract on education workers set to pass today
The Doug Ford government and a union representing Ontario education workers appear to be on a collision course Thursday.
-
Brampton man arrested 10 years after sexual assault in Guelph
A Brampton man has been arrested in connection with a 2012 sexual assault in Guelph after DNA linked him to the crime.
Vancouver
-
Man seriously injured after shooting in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood
Police are investigating a shooting in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood that left a man hospitalized Wesdnesday afternoon.
-
Mortgage company fined $16K for inadequate supervision of broker with sex offence convictions
A B.C. mortgage broker has agreed to pay more than $16,000 in penalties for inadequately overseeing an employee with a record of sexual assault convictions.
-
Canada's top 3 grocers posted higher profits this year compared to 5-year average: report
Canada's top three grocers all posted higher profits this year compared with their average performances over the last five years, new research from Dalhousie University has found.
Edmonton
-
'Overwhelming evidence': U.S. judge denies release for man accused of kidnapping, raping Edmonton girl
Noah Madrano – the man accused on state charges of luring, kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old Edmonton girl – has been denied bail release ahead of his trial on U.S. federal charges.
-
Canada's top 3 grocers posted higher profits this year compared to 5-year average: report
Canada's top three grocers all posted higher profits this year compared with their average performances over the last five years, new research from Dalhousie University has found.
-
More than 8,000 students absent from Edmonton Public Schools due to illness
The number of students absent from Edmonton Public Schools on Nov. 1 reached a level not seen since January.
Windsor
-
Crash causes Lakeshore Road Closure
OPP are reporting a road closure in Lakeshore. Naylor Sideroad is closed between South Middle Road and North Talbot Road following a two-vehicle crash.
-
OPSEU education workers to walk out in solidarity with CUPE
The Ontario Public Service Employees Union says its 8,000 education workers will walk off the job Friday in solidarity with the Canadian Union of Public Employees, whose 55,000 education workers are set to strike.
-
Chatham woman arrested after allegedly threatening neighbour, throwing drink at police officer
Chatham-Kent police say a local woman is facing charges after a dispute with a neighbour.
Regina
-
Employees, residents wondering what's next after province ends relationship with Emerald Park care home
The Saskatchewan government is facing more criticism over its decision to move residents out of an Emerald Park nursing home.
-
Canada's top 3 grocers posted higher profits this year compared to 5-year average: report
Canada's top three grocers all posted higher profits this year compared with their average performances over the last five years, new research from Dalhousie University has found.
-
Fatal shooting in Melville leaves 1 man dead, 1 injured: Sask. RCMP
The dangerous person's alert issued following a shooting death in Melville, Sask. has been cancelled according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Convoy leaders, Tamara Lich, set to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
Three organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" protests in Ottawa are to appear today at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
-
CHEO postponing some surgeries, redeploying staff to deal with 'major surge' of patients
CHEO is cancelling some non-urgent surgeries, procedures and clinic appointments and redeploying clinicians to free up staff as it deals with a "major surge" in patients this fall.
-
Ryan Reynolds interested in buying Ottawa Senators: report
Ryan Reynolds is interested in buying the Ottawa Senators, People magazine is reporting.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mom consumed with rodent infestation in her apartment
A woman living with her son in a Saskatchewan Housing apartment complex in the Eastview neighbourhood of Saskatoon wants something done about the rodents in her building.
-
Developer could nix downtown grocery store over spat with city
The site of a proposed downtown grocery store could remain vacant after the developer was denied a request at a city council meeting earlier this week.
-
Handgun sales at Saskatoon gun shop shot up before ban
For Saskatoon's Back Forty Guns and Gear, the lead-up to the freeze on handgun sales was great for business.