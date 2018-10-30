Featured Video
Interview: Navigating the toxic political climate in the United States
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 3:57PM EDT
The news out of the United States the past few days has been grim -- pipe bombs, the attack on the Pittsburgh synagogue, the murder of two black men by a white supremacist in Kentucky.
While violent crime is at historic lows in America, hate crime is up.
Political scientist Donald Cuccioletta helps us make sense of it all.

