

The Canadian Press





As if the Parti Quebecois’ disastrous showing in October’s provincial election wasn’t enough, insult has been added to injury as the party will officially lose its status as second opposition party to Quebec Solidaire.

The group of PQ MNAs will thus be relegated to the third and last of the recognized opposition parties.

National Assembly Speaker Francois Paradis made his decision on the PQ’s status on Wednesday, following a motion presented the day before by QS.

The decision was made necessary by last week’s departure of Marie-Victorin MNA Catherine Fournier, who resigned from the party to sit as an independent. Fournier said she made her decision based on the belief that the PQ is no longer the appropriate vehicle to achieve Quebec’s sovereignty.

The resignation left the PQ with nine MNAs, one fewer than the QS. The PQ won 17 per cent of the vote during the election, one per cent more than Quebec Solidaire.

Earlier this week, a group of young PQ members issued an open letter in support of Fournier, saying there has been a break between the party and the population of Quebec.