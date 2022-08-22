Injured man found at scene of Rosemont-la-Petite-Patrie fire arrested for arson

A man suspected of starting a fire early Monday morning in the Rosemont-la-Petite-Patrie borough has been arrested by Montreal police (SPVM).

The force notes a 911 call was made at 4 a.m. about a blaze in a commercial building on Saint-Zotique Street East, near Saint-Vallier Street.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames and, upon entering the building, found an injured man at the scene and notified police.

He was transported to hospital, where authorities say they do not fear for his life.

"The man that was injured is considered a suspect in that event and was arrested," said Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

A security perimeter has been set up to allow investigators from the Montreal police arson squad to inspect the scene.

There were no other reported injuries.